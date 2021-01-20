The Lodi boys basketball team came away with a split in its two games last week.
The Blue Devils fell to 0-2 in the Capitol North Conference after dropping a 68-53 decision to visiting Lakeside Lutheran on Jan. 14.
Lodi bounced back quickly and knocked off visiting Reedsburg 68-46 last Saturday.
The split pushed the Blue Devils to 6-2 overall.
The Blue Devils will be at home this Saturday. They will host Watertown Luther Prep at 7:30 p.m.
Lodi will travel to Columbus for a 7:30 p.m. Capitol North Conference game on Jan. 25.
Lakeside Lutheran 68 Lodi 53
Lakeside Lutheran used a second-half surge to sprint past the Blue Devils.
The first half was hotly contested. The Warriors held a slim 26-23 lead at halftime.
Lakeside pulled away in the second half with a 42-30 outburst.
Brady Ring paced Lodi with 14 points, while Trey Traeder added 10. Quinn Faust and Erik Lincoln both finished with eight points.
Gabe Uttech led Lakeside Lutheran with a game-high 22 points, while teammate Levi Birkholz contributed 12.
Lodi 68 Reedsburg 46
A strong effort on both ends of the court helped the Blue Devils grab a big lead in the first half.
Lodi grabbed a lot of the momentum in the first half and went to the locker room at halftime leading 41-20.
The second half was much more competitive, but Lodi added to its lead. The Blue Devils outscored the Beavers 27-26 in the final half.
Lodi had 10 players score in the win. Ring led the way with 13 points.
Quinn Faust and Lincoln both scored 10 points for the Blue Devils, while Cayden Coddington and Connor Faust added eight and seven, respectively.
Zach Bester had a team0high 17 points for Reedsburg, while Zach Tourdot chipped in 12.
