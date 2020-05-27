Chuck Pursell is making his third attempt at retirement.
It comes at a place where he got his start — Lodi. On June 30, the district administrator will walk out of the District Office for the final time as an employee.
“This community and school district has been very, very supportive of education and supportive of getting better,” Pursell said. “For a district our size, the opportunities and the things provided to our students is phenomenal.”
His first retirement came in 2001 after a 10-year stint as the district administrator for the Lodi schools. It was his second stint with Lodi as he began his career in education with the district in 1966, teaching English and social studies, and eventually coaching. He spent the next eight years in the Waunakee district, eventually becoming assistant principal and director of instruction. The principal in Waunakee at the time convinced him to go into administration, so he went to the University of Wisconsin to get his Master’s Degree.
He eventually came back to the Lodi district in 1991 as district administrator.
In that 10-year span, he oversaw four referendums. The first failed, and even though Pursell inherited the referendum, he considers it his. The next three passed — constructing a new middle school was one, constructing a new high school was another and the last was an operating referendum.
“Four referendums in 10 years, I was physically and emotionally burned out,” Pursell said. “I decided to try this thing called ‘retirement.’ I was old enough to qualify for the state’s retirement fund, so I decided to try it.”
But it didn’t last long.
“It lasted four months,” he said. “I needed time away to rest and recharge.”
He became a curriculum consultant for CESA 5, which lasted about two years. Then he got a call from the Waunakee district in the middle of 2003, looking for an interim district administrator. That job lasted five years as the district passed two referendums — which addressed the building of a new elementary school and remodeling the high school and athletic facilities.
In 2008, he made the decision to try retirement for the second time.
“After those five years, it was a good point because we were wrapping up all the construction, so I ‘retired’ again, or became unemployed, I should say,” he said.
He found his way back to CESA 5 and served as an interim administrator.
Then came his third stint with Lodi, as the district was in the same boat as Waunakee was in 2003. He had the interim tag to start, but it wound up lasting almost another 10 years.
“Those two districts have always been my heart and soul because it’s where I’ve worked most of my professional life,” Pursell said.
Shortly after accepting the position, Act 10 was passed, affecting many areas of the education field.
“Teachers were demonstrating (in Madison) and districts were in disarray. So that was my welcome back to Lodi in 2011,” Pursell said.
Also the recession from 2008 was finally catching up to the district. Pursell said that those times were not fun and hopes he never has to see something like it again. The district had to lay off 11 employees to get the financial situation in check.
After the most recent referendum for the Lodi district, with all work nearing completion, Pursell opted for Retirement No. 3. He gave the news nearly a year in advance to allow the school board to have plenty of time to find a replacement.
“It’s an opportune time for someone to step in,” Pursell said, adding that another referendum won’t be on the table for another year. “They have a year to take a look at all the things we’ve done the last three years and get their feet on the ground.”
Vince Breunig, the current LHS principal, will take over as district administrator on July 1.
“The beauty of having worked with Vince is that he is very organized and he takes input from people,” Pursell said. “His knowledge of where we are at, his knowledge of the district and being part of this growth that we have done over eight or nine years, is going to benefit him immensely in terms of him developing his own path forward.”
Not just about the buildings
While a few new buildings have gone up under the watchful eye of Pursell as district administrator, he’s most proud of what has gone on inside the buildings.
“We don’t have it done yet, but the staff has put a lot of time and effort into consolidating a credible and viable K-12 curriculum,” Pursell said, adding that the next step is hiring a director of instruction to oversee the final steps.
He is also proud of the achievement of the Lodi students, the number of AP classes at the high school and the successes of those students in AP classes. Lodi High School is recognized as one of the best 48 schools in the state and across the nation for four straight years. Pursell gives credit to the work put in by all the staff.
And while the high school receives a lot of the credit, Pursell points to the other schools for the foundation.
“Even though accolades center on the high school, those kids are not successful if they don’t have the foundation that we built in 4K, kindergarten and through the grades,” he said. “It’s a total staff effort to put that together.
“I know people will say, ‘oh, he built this and built this,’ but what I’m really proud of is we have built a credible, viable curriculum for kids to be successful, not only while they are here but when the leave here,” Pursell added. “That’s what I feel most good about.”
Pursell said that the best part of the job has always been working together to solve a problem and doing it with a great staff around him.
“I’ve enjoyed being in eduction. I still enjoy coming to work,” he said. “Enjoying what you do makes working longer more enjoyable. Educators are a unique group of people. It’s fun having conversations. It’s fun problem solving, and hopefully as you work through those things, you’re making education better.”
Not how he envisioned to say ‘goodbye’
With just a few months left until his retirement, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, eventually shutting schools down for the remainder of the academic year.
Students, teachers, administrators all lost the face-to-face contact that they have had in all previous years of schooling and teaching.
“It has been very difficult because I tend to be one — I know technology is great — but if I had any success, its knowing and understanding that face-to-face conversations with people is what establishes relationships,” Pursell said. “Even if there is a conflict, being able to sit down across from someone and have a face-to-face conversation and share those ideas back and forth has helped me better understand where they are coming from.”
He noted that 11 teachers are retiring and the district can’t honor them like year’s past.
But he used the virtual learning format as another learning experience. He noted that educators are life-long learners, and even after five decades, Pursell is still learning new things.
While he knew that the technology was there, he never really had to use it until March.
“The last two months have been frustrating from that regard, because personal interaction has been taken away,” he said. “And it’s not the same on a Zoom meeting. Even though the faces are there, it’s not the same as being in the same room and sharing laughter and trying to work through a problem.”
What’s next?
Pursell, now in his late 70s, wants to focus on being a grandfather of five, who are in Minneapolis and Ohio. He wants to get on the family-side of things after 54 years in the education field. He said because of the last few months, it has made him miss “those little tykes” even more.
But will he come out of retirement again?
“My wife asked if I would you ever do it again. And I don’t know. I love education and problem-solving to get to a better place,” Pursell said. “‘Are you done?’ I think so, but I’ve learned never to say ‘never.’”
And he feels good about where he is leaving the district.
“I’m happy and content with where we are. I’m happy and content that Vince is going to be a great leader and that there’s an outstanding leadership team in place,” Pursell said. “It’s a good time to step away and let it flourish under new leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.