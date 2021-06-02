The Lodi girls soccer team was unable to get its offense going in three losses last week. The Blue Devils garnered just one goal in losses to Sugar River, Mount Horeb and Evansville.
The Blue Devils fell to 1-3-1 in the Capitol Conference after a 3-0 loss to host Sugar River on May 25.
Lodi dropped a 7-1 non-conference decision to vising Mount Horeb in its home finale on May 27.
Last Friday, host Evansville shut out the Blue Devils 3-0.
Lodi will close out the regular season with a 6:45 p.m. Capitol Conference game at Wisconsin Heights on June 3.
Sugar River 3 Lodi 0
The Blue Devils had 13 shots on goal, but was unable to get one past Sugar River goalies Morgan Thompson and Kaitlyn Peterson.
Sugar River got a goal from Regyn Jelle seven minutes into the game, while teammate Callie Smith scored during the 20th minute.
Jaylynn Benson scored the lone goal of the second half.
Lodi goalie Olivia Lange finished with 10 saves.
Mount Horeb 7 Lodi 1
Mount Horeb scored three goals in the first seven minutes of the game and never let up.
Kate Geisler, Alli Klein and Rown Severson scored early goals for the Vikings.
Geisler scored a second goal 18:47 into the game to increase the lead to 4-0.
Lodi’s Grasyn Schmidt put the ball in the net for Lodi at the 24:04 mark. Lea Traeder had the assist.
Severson scored a second goal to put Mount Horeb up 5-1 at halftime.
The Vikings added goals by Anya McKay and Severson in the second half.
Lange collected 11 saves in the loss.
Evansville 3 Lodi 0
Evansville scored a pair of first-half goals in its way to the shutout victory.
Taylor Acker scored a pair of goals for Evansville, while Jaden LeRoy had one.
No other information was available on the game.