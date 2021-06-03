With the conference meet coming up next week, the Lodi boys and girls track teams are building momentum.
On May 25, the Blue Devils traveled to Columbus for a Capitol Conference quadrangular.
The Lodi boys earned the sweep at the meet. They hammered Waterloo 110-36, blasted Wisconsin Heights 104-37 and downed Columbus 89-55.
The Blue Devil girls picked up wins over Waterloo (96-35) and Wisconsin Heights (88-28), but they fell to Columbus (70-59).
Lodi then had another solid showing at the Edgerton Invite last Friday.
The Blue Devils boys came away with 106.5 team points to place third behind Jefferson (!f37) and Monroe (114.5).
The Lodi girls came in fifth with 89 points. Monroe claimed the crown with 142.5 points, while Mount Horeb (121.5) was second.
The Blue Devils will now get ready for the Capitol Conference Meet. Lake Mills will host the conference meet at 4 p.m. on June 7.
Columbus Quad
The Lodi boys captured 12 wins at the conference quadrangular.
Brody Nyffenegger led the way for the Blue Devils with a trio of wins. He came out on top in the 100 (10.8 seconds), 400 (:53.6) and triple jump (40-feet, 7-inches).
Connor Pecard had two wins for Lodi. He crossed the finish line first in the 800 (2:15.1) and 1,600 (5:01.1).
Cayden Coddington, Parker Heintz, Lucas Heyroth and Chandler Curtis each claimed one event for the Blue Devils.
Coddington sprinted to a win in the 200 (:23.0), while Heintz outlasted the competition in the 3,200 (10:39.9). Coddington was the runner-up in the 100 (:10.9).
Heyroth bested the field in the 110 hurdles (:15.1), while Chandler Curtis was victorious in the pole vault (12-feet).
Lodi’s Amos Weber was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles (:48.5) and discus (110-8).
Aiden Groskopf (third, 200, :24.7), Noah Houdek (fourth, 400, :59.3), Sean Crowder (second, 1,600, 5:05.8), Ben Schultz (fifth, 1,600, 5:41.4), Sam Clepper (fourth, 3,200, 13:09.0), Jonah Barden (fourth, 800, 2:39.6), Brock Beyer (fifth, shot put, 36-1), Evan Clary (fifth, high jump, 5-feet), Ben Skellenger (second, pole vault, 10-feet), Ethyn Meyer (fourth, pole vault, 9-feet) and Jacobo Castillo-Rosalas (fifth, long jump, 17-3.5; fifth, triple jump, 35-8.5) contributed top-five finishes to the Lodi boys’ point total.
The Blue Devil boys also won three relay events.
Heyroth, Coddington, Curtis and Marcus Malig had a winning time of 1:35.5 in the 800 relay, while Groskopf, Crowder, Malig and Weber won the 1,600 relay (3:54.0). Clepper, Heintz, Malig and Houdek came out on top in the 3,200 relay (10:05.0).
Lauryn Milne, Ella Puls and Allison Lochner had the only wins for the Lodi girls.
Milne’s big night included a win in the triple jump (35-9). She was the runner-up in the 200 (:26.6) and third in the long jump (14-10.25).
Puls took top honors in the shot put (41-5), while Lochner was first in the pole vault (7-6). Puls added a third-place finish in the 200 (:27.1).
The Blue Devils’ Norah Lee was second in the 800 (2:40.7) and 1,600 (5:48.0).
Dylann Harrington (second, 100, :13.3; third, shot put, 30-6.5), Samantha Klann (fourth, shot put, 30-4; second, discus, 94-11.5), Emma Glaser (fifth, discus, 74-9), Holly Jelinek (third, 400, 1:10.0; fourth, triple jump, 30-9), Claire Schoenemann (fourth, 800, 2:59.9), Anna Florin (fifth, 800, 3:12.7), Taylor Ripp (second, 100 hurdles, :17.5; third, 300 hurdles, :54.5; fifth, triple jump, 30-4.5) and Phoenix Peterson (second, pole vault, 7-feet) also had top-five finishes.
Lodi’s foursome of Milne, Lexi Meek, Harrington and Puls won the 800 relay (1:52.9).
Edgerton Invite
Thanks to a pair of wins by Heyroth, the Lodi boys picked up third place at the invite.
Heyroth garnered victories in the 110 hurdles (:16.0) and long jump (22-6).
Coddington and Melvin McIntyre had one win each. Coddington claimed the 100 (:11.60), while McIntyre had the top height in the pole vault (12-9). Coddington was also third in the 200 (:23.33).
Weber, Pecard, Heintz and Crowder had the only relay win for the Lodi boys in the 3,200 (8:49.38).
Nyffenegger (third, 100, :11.76; second, triple jump, 39-3.5), Heintz (fourth, 800, 2:09.95), Connor Pecard (fifth, 3,200, 10:54.56) and Curtis (second, pole vault, 12-feet) also earned top-five finishes.
Milne was the only Lodi girl to win multiple events. She garnered titles in the 200 (:27.16) and triple Jump (34-3).
Puls had Lodi’s only other individual title in the shot put (38-10).
Milne and Puls joined forces with Harrington and Meek to win the 1,600 relay (4:20.36).
Norah Lee (second, 800, 2:36.86), Taylor Ripp (fourth, 100 hurdles, :17.86; fourth, triple jump, 29-6) and Klann (fifth, shot put, 32-1; fourth, discus, 96-feet) had the only other top-five finishes.