Below are the final results from the April 7 election for the area, after all absentee ballots were counted April 13. Some results were noted as still being unofficial, per the Columbia County website.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Poynette School Board

Two seats

Randy Tomlinson — 1,097

Sally Stewart — 1,057

Michael Ritzke — 676

Write-in — 17

Lodi School Board

Two seats

Barb Beyer — 1,783

H. Adam Steinberg — 1,690

Bud Styer — 1,213

Write-in — 22

City of Lodi Mayor

Ann Groves-Lloyd — 620

Jim Ness — 518

Write-in — 9

City of Lodi Alderpersons

Three seats

Peter Tonn — 734

Rich Stevenson — 622

Write-in — 57

Town of Lodi Board Supervisor No. 3

Marc Hamilton — 704

Chad Wolter — 384

Write-in — 7

Town of Lodi Board Supervisor No. 4

Karla Faust — 642

Connie Sears — 436

Write-in – 1

Village of Poynette Board of Trustees

Three seats

Miss Terri Fiore — 386

Bill Boor — 367

Christopher Polzer — 366

Write-in — 10

Town of Dekorra Board Supervisor No. 3

Sandy Smith — 420

Valicia Gilbert — 294

Write-in — 1

Town of Dekorra Board Supervisor No. 4

Gary Leatherberry — 460

Valicia Gilbert — 250

Write-in — 1

Town of West Point Board Supervisor No. 3

Karmin Enge — 590

Write-in — 1

Town of West Point Board Supervisor No. 4

David Lendved — 560

Write-in — 1

Village of Arlington Board of Trustees

Two seats

Scott Rortvedt — 153

Noah Jensen — 114

David Greenwood — 65

Write-in — 5

Columbia County Supervisor District 15

Mark Sleger — 412

Write-in — 5

Columbia County Supervisor District 16

Denise Brusveen — 501

Write-in — 5

Columbia County Supervisor District 17

Christopher Polzer — 336

Write-in — 1

Columbia County Supervisor District 23

James E. Foley — 476

Write-in — 9

Columbia County Supervisor District 24

John A. Stevenson — 466

Write-in — 0

Columbia County Supervisor District 25

Jon Plumer — 617

Write-in — 25

Columbia County Supervisor District 26

Bob Koch — 518

Write-in — 4

Columbia County Supervisor District 27

Nancy Long — 554

Write-in — 4

Columbia County Supervisor District 28

Kevin Kessler — 593

Write-in — 2

DANE COUNTY

Village of Dane President

Mary Lou Hyatt — 172

Roger Schmidt — 146

Write-in — 5

Village of Dane Trustees

Two seats

Nancy Lindow — 229

Donald Postler — 187

Write-in — 4

