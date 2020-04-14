Below are the final results from the April 7 election for the area, after all absentee ballots were counted April 13. Some results were noted as still being unofficial, per the Columbia County website.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Poynette School Board
Two seats
Randy Tomlinson — 1,097
Sally Stewart — 1,057
Michael Ritzke — 676
Write-in — 17
Lodi School Board
Two seats
Barb Beyer — 1,783
H. Adam Steinberg — 1,690
Bud Styer — 1,213
Write-in — 22
City of Lodi Mayor
Ann Groves-Lloyd — 620
Jim Ness — 518
Write-in — 9
City of Lodi Alderpersons
Three seats
Peter Tonn — 734
Rich Stevenson — 622
Write-in — 57
Town of Lodi Board Supervisor No. 3
Marc Hamilton — 704
Chad Wolter — 384
Write-in — 7
Town of Lodi Board Supervisor No. 4
Karla Faust — 642
Connie Sears — 436
Write-in – 1
Village of Poynette Board of Trustees
Three seats
Miss Terri Fiore — 386
Bill Boor — 367
Christopher Polzer — 366
Write-in — 10
Town of Dekorra Board Supervisor No. 3
Sandy Smith — 420
Valicia Gilbert — 294
Write-in — 1
Town of Dekorra Board Supervisor No. 4
Gary Leatherberry — 460
Valicia Gilbert — 250
Write-in — 1
Town of West Point Board Supervisor No. 3
Karmin Enge — 590
Write-in — 1
Town of West Point Board Supervisor No. 4
David Lendved — 560
Write-in — 1
Village of Arlington Board of Trustees
Two seats
Scott Rortvedt — 153
Noah Jensen — 114
David Greenwood — 65
Write-in — 5
Columbia County Supervisor District 15
Mark Sleger — 412
Write-in — 5
Columbia County Supervisor District 16
Denise Brusveen — 501
Write-in — 5
Columbia County Supervisor District 17
Christopher Polzer — 336
Write-in — 1
Columbia County Supervisor District 23
James E. Foley — 476
Write-in — 9
Columbia County Supervisor District 24
John A. Stevenson — 466
Write-in — 0
Columbia County Supervisor District 25
Jon Plumer — 617
Write-in — 25
Columbia County Supervisor District 26
Bob Koch — 518
Write-in — 4
Columbia County Supervisor District 27
Nancy Long — 554
Write-in — 4
Columbia County Supervisor District 28
Kevin Kessler — 593
Write-in — 2
DANE COUNTY
Village of Dane President
Mary Lou Hyatt — 172
Roger Schmidt — 146
Write-in — 5
Village of Dane Trustees
Two seats
Nancy Lindow — 229
Donald Postler — 187
Write-in — 4
