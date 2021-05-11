The Lodi boys soccer team was searching for its first WIAA regional title since 2014 when it traveled to DeForest for a WIAA Division 2 regional final on May 6.
The Blue Devils hung with the Norskies, but came up short, 4-1, in the end.
Lodi also lost its previous two regional final appearances in 2019 and 2017.
The Blue Devils earned a spot in the regional championship after blasting Madison Country Day 11-1 in a regional opener on May 4.
Lodi finished the alternate fall season with an overall record of 3-7-1.
DeForest fell 2-0 to McFarland in the sectional championship.
Lodi 11 Country Day 1
No information was available on the game.
DeForest 4 Lodi 1
Blake Olson had a big night for DeForest with a game-high two goals.
Owen Chambers and Nick Anderson both had one goal for the Norskies, while Yitzak Tristan, Owen Thoms and Anderson each had one assist.
Brady Ziegler had the only goal for Lodi.
Gabe Kennedy and Phillip McCloskey split time in goal for DeForest and combined for five saves.
