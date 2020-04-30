The 24th Annual Million Dollar Shoot Out Charity Golf Outing, originally scheduled for Aug. 12, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the event raised nearly $25,000 for families impacted with a member having dementia in the local area. While the need for those funds remains, event organizers said the health and safety of players, volunteers and others involved in the event was top priority, which prompted the cancellation.
“We understand and share the disappointment that this summer tradition will not happen this year, but we believe this was the appropriate decision considering the circumstances,” Alliance Executive Director Jennifer Bauer said in a news release. “Fundraising events play a big role in our ability to offer critical services that our community depends on. In these unprecedented times, the needs for these services is increasing as many caregivers are further isolated and require more help now than ever. We ask that organizations and individuals still find it within their means to make donations to provide hope and support for our clients during this crisis."
A tax-deductible donation can be made to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin online at www.alzwisc.org or by sending a check payable to Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 3330 University Avenue, Suite 300, Madison, WI 53705.
The Alzheimer and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin has seven regional offices in the state, including one in Portage. The main office is in Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.