The Lodi boys soccer team had a tough ending to the alternate fall regular season last week, as the Blue Devils dropped games to Wisconsin Heights and Sugar River.
Host Wisconsin Heights handed the Blue Devils a 4-0 setback on April 27.
In the regular-season finale on April 29, Lodi dropped a 6-3 decision to Sugar River.
The Blue Devils finished the regular season with a record of 2-6-1. They were fourth in the Capitol Conference with a 2-5-1 mark.
Sugar River and Wisconsin Heights shared the Capitol crown with matching 7-1 marks.
The Blue Devils hosted Madison Country Day in a WIAA Division 2 regional opener this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Enterprise.
The winner of the regional opener will play at top-seeded DeForest on May 6.
Wisconsin Heights 4 Lodi 0
The Vanguards shut out the Blue Devils for the second time this season. They also won the season opener 2-0.
Gavin Childs scored three goals for Wisconsin Heights, while Caeben Schomber had one. Sam King led the way with two assists.
Sugar River 6 Lodi 3
Sugar River, which won 4-1 on April 4, completed the season sweep of the Blue Devils.
Ryan Downing had a huge game for Sugar River. He tallied four goals, while Aiden Hatleberg and Breken Faber scored one each. Faber added three assists.’
No scoring information was available for the Blue Devils.
