The Poynette prep softball team scored its second win of the season over Lodi last Friday. The win came after the Pumas had their remarkable win streak snapped.
The Pumas came away with a 11-1 win over the Blue Devils.
Poynette garnered 11 runs on 11 hits, while pitcher Brooke Steinhorst pitched a complete-game three-hitter. Steinhorst had 13 strikeouts and a walk.
The Pumas opened their scoring with two runs in the top of the first. A Ripp was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for the first run, while P Kingsland followed with a baes-loaded walk.
Poynette put three more runs on the scoreboard in the top of the third frame on a single by Steinhorst.
The Pumas put the game away with six runs in the top of the sixth. Jocelynn Nehls, Ashia Meister, Steinhorst, Laken Wagner and Abby Klink each drove in a run.
Lodi scored its run in the bottom of the sixth on a home run by Emma Krumpen.
Payton Gest and Steinhorst both had three hits for Poynette.
Krumpen had two of the Blue Devils’ three hits.
Cadence Wipperfurth pitched for Lodi and had two strikeouts and nine walks.
Columbus 1 Poynette 0
The Pumas had their 61-game win streak come to an end with a 1-0 loss to Columbus.
The Cardinals scored the winning run in the top of the eighth inning.
Both teams were limited to four hits.
Holly Lowenberg pitched all eight innings for Poynette and had nine strikeouts and three walks.
Poynette 7 St. Mary’s Springs 2
A steady offensive attacked helped Poynette knock off St. Mary’s Springs in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Pumas opened with two runs in the bottom of the first. They scored two more in the third.
After coming up with a run in the fourth, Poynette closed out its scoring with two in the sixth frame.
Wagner had two hits for the Pumas.
Steinhorst had 10 strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game victory.
Poynette 11 Saint Mary’s Springs 4
The Pumas exploded for 15 hits in the second game of the doubleheader.
Steinhorst led the way with four hits, while Klink had three. Gest and Wagner chipped in two hits each.
Poynette took its first lead with a run in the top of the first and regained the lead, 3-2, with a pair of runs in the third.
The Pumas scored eight more runs over the final three innings.
Lowenberg earned the pitching win after earning 12 strikeouts. She did not walk a batter.
Lodi 14 Luther Prep 4
The Blue Devils earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season after knocking off Luther Prep on May 11.
The game opened with both teams scoring two runs in the first inning. Mackenzie Christofferson and Rylee Schneider each drove in a run for Lodi.
The Blue Devils continued to hit well in the second inning and scored five more runs. Kaylan Warren had an RBI double, while Taylor Thayer and Schneider had run-scoring singles.
Highlighted by a two-run double by Krumpen and two-run single by Lauren Burrows, Lodi scored five runs in the top of the third.
Lodi added insurance runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
Burrows had a team-high four hits, while Warren added three. Thayer, Sam Edge and Schneider each contributed two hits.
Krumpen earned the pitching win after coming away with 10 strikeouts and five walks.
Lodi 6 Reedsburg 5
The Blue Devils opened the Richland Center quadrangular with an 8-5 win over Reedsburg.
Christofferson had a two-run single to open the scoring in the top of the first inning, while Krumpen had a run-scoring double in the second.
Lodi scored three in the top of the fifth to go up 6-2. Warren delivered a two-run single, while Wipperfurth added a run-scoring single.
Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning. Lodi scored on an error.
Lodi added a run in the seventh on a single by Thayer.
Krumpen collected a team-high four hits, while Edge added three. Burrows, Christofferson and Warren each had two hits.
Wipperfurth earned the win in the pitcher’s circle. She had five strikeouts and two walks.
Lodi 11 Richland Center 5
The Blue Devils earned their second win streak of the season after knocking off Richland Center in the second game on Saturday.
Warren gave Lodi an early lead with a two-run double in the top of the first.
After Richland Center scored three in the bottom of the first, the Blue Devils regained the lead for good with a four-run rally in the top of the second. Christofferson and Warren highlighted the second with RBI doubles.
Clinging to a 6-5 lead, Lodi closed with five runs over the final three innings. Krumpen had a two-run single in the fifth inning, while Thayer had a two-run triple in the sixth. Warren added an RBI double in the seventh.
Warren was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, while Christofferson, Ava Glaser and Wipperfurth each registered three hits. Krumpen and Edge both had two hits.
Krumpen pitched the first six innings and had seven strikeouts and three walks. Wipperfurth had a strikeout and a walk in one inning of relief.