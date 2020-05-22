A total of 19 area nonprofit organizations have received community grants totaling $36,100 from Alliant Energy through its Foundation.
The grants fund projects in four key areas — helping families, education, environment and public safety.
“We know our nonprofit partners need our support now more than ever,” said Julie Bauer, Executive Director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. “In partnership with these organizations, we are supporting our customers and the communities we serve in creative ways and helping to make life better for others.”
These community grants are among 237 the Alliant Energy Foundation awarded for the spring grant cycle, totaling nearly $550,000.
The grants awarded — with name of organization, the program receiving the grant and the location listed — are as follows:
— Friends of the Lodi Public Library, Vault Forward Program, Lodi
— Poynette Area Community Food Pantry, Feed the Need, Poynette
— Childcaring, Inc., Adams County Parent Cafe, Adams
— Boys & Girls Club of Portage County, Boys & Girls Club – Science Friday, Almond
— Baraboo Children’s Museum, Exhibit funding, Baraboo
— Baraboo River Equine – Assisted Therapies Inc., Equicizer Indoor Therapeutic Riding Option Program, Baraboo
— Beyond Blessed Pantry Corporation, Food Pantry, Baraboo
— International Crane Foundation, Inc., Crane Conservation Education in Southcentral Wisconsin, Baraboo
— Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree, Winter Boots for Kids, Baraboo
— Delton Fire and Ambulance Commission, SENSIT gas meter, Lake Delton
— Village of Merrimac, Swing set at Voll Park, Merrimac
— Necedah School District, Swings for all students, Necedah
— New Lisbon AgriScience Department, Making Sense of STEM in AgriScience, New Lisbon
— Columbia County CASA Inc., Columbia County CASA, Portage
— Portage Area United Way, Portage Library Free Summer Lunch Program, Portage
— The Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance, “We Are Sauk Prairie” outreach program series, Prairie du Sac
— Neighbor for Neighbor Inc., Operational Support for Vehicles, Tomah
— Easter Seals Wisconsin, Easter Seals Wisconsin Camp Wawbeek, Wisconsin Dells
— Wisconsin Rapids Family Center Inc., Shelter from the Storm – Nights of Shelter, Wisconsin Rapids
