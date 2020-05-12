When customers in Lodi and Poynette go shopping at their local Piggly Wiggly store, they won’t see much difference on the meat shelves.
While other stores across the state and country are seeing a shortage because of the closing of meat packing companies — causing many to put a limit on meat items — the owners of the local Piggly Wiggly stores have not been concerned.
Several meat packing plants in the state have been shut down because of coronavirus outbreaks within the plant. JSB Packerland and American Foods Group in Green Bay have been part of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Brown County.
There are a few plants in southeastern Wisconsin that have temporarily closed because of outbreaks, too.
But a potential shortage has not been seen within area grocery stores.
“We have not seen that huge impact,” co-owner of the Lodi Piggly Wiggly Tegan Counihan said regarding a potential shortage. “We have no limits on things and the shelves remain full.”
Counihan said that the store only puts limits on things when it absolutely has to, but those occasions are “very rare.”
The current situation is not one of those rare moments.
It’s very much the same at the Poynette store.
“We don’t have a limit and customers can buy whatever they want to,” owner Brandon Sosinksy said.
Customers of the Poynette store may see a slight change when shopping in the near future, but it won’t regard any limitations.
“Will there be some price increases on things? Yes, but it’s not like the product won’t be there,” Sosinsky said. “The shelves remain full and we’re not experiencing anything (regarding a shortage).’
He did say that the store has been reaching out to other meat suppliers, instead of its regular, but nothing drastic has changed with how the store is operating.
Sosinsky assures that the products they order come in, as the store receives food shipments five days a week to “get the products we need.” He said that if the store orders a certain number of one product, and not all comes on a Tuesday, for example, the rest arrives Wednesday.
“We have had no impact,” Sosinsky said.
According the the U.S Food and Drug Administration, there is no evidence right now that links food or food packing to COVID-19 transmission.
