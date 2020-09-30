The Lodi boys and girls cross country teams hosted a pair of duals last week and came away with a split.
On Sept. 21, the Blue Devils hosted Sauk Prairie in a non-conference dual. The Lady Blue Devils fell 21-38 to the Eagles, while the Lodi boys dropped a 21-35 decision.
The Sauk Prairie boys swept the top three spots in the race. Jack Boerger (18 minutes, 37 seconds) took top honors, while Richard Wolf (19:15) and Dalton Zirbel (19:19) followed in second and third place, respectively.
Lodi inched back into the meet after Parker Heintz (19:26), Paul Lins (19:51) and Connor Pecard (20:05) finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.
However, Sauk Prairie secured the team win after Jonah Richard (20:20) and Samuel Beattie (20:28) finished back-to-back in seventh and eighth place, respectively.
The Blue Devils’ Luke Collins (20:41) finished in ninth place.
Walter Beld (11th, 21:13) was the final scoring runner for Lodi, while Ben Skellenger (13th, 21:39) and Mason Marchand (21:53) also represented the Blue Devils.
Sauk Prairie also had the top two runners, Catherine Gregg (22:27) and Meadow Liedtke (23:25), in the girls race.
Lauryn Milne (23:40) was the first Lady Blue Devil to finish the course. She finished in third place.
Sauk Prairie’s Kassia Marquardt (23:48) came in fourth ,while Lodi’s Norah Lee (24:00) was fifth.
Lexi Been (sixth, 24:14) and Ava Jorgenson (eighth, 25:09) rounded out the team score for Sauk Prairie.
Brooke Endres (seventh, 24:55), Claire Schoenemann (11th, 25:49) and Phoenix Peterson (12th, 26:15) were the final scoring runners for the Lady Blue Devils.
Lodi’s Lizzy Clepper (13th, 26:39) and Holly Jelinek (14th, 27:17) also ran in the race.
Marshall
On Oct. 24, Lodi hosted Marshall and pulled off the sweep.
The Blue Devil boys earned a 22-35 victory over the Cardinals.
The Lady Blue Devils finished with 15 team points, while Marshall had an incomplete team.
The Lodi boys had the top two runners during the dual. Heintz (18:49) came in first, while Pecard (19:36) was a close second.
After Marshall’s Jaxon Hornby (19:50) finished third, Lins (19:51) crossed the finish line in fourth place.
Marshall made things interesting after Justin Grady (20:05) and Reese Collins (20:09) placed fifth and sixth, respectively.
However, the Blue Devils put the dual out of reach after Collins (20:12) and Beld (20:23) finished back-to-back in seventh and eighth place, respectively.
Logan Kasbau (ninth, 20:30) and Mason Haberkorn (12th, 21:22) were the final two scoring runners for Marshall.
Also running the race for Lodi was Marchand (10th, 20:51) and Noah Houdek (11th, 21:21).
The Lady Blue Devils also had the top two runners in the dual. Milne (23:13) cross the line in first place, while Lee (23:39) was the runner-up.
Marshall’s Mya Andrews (23:45) was in third place.
The Lady Blue Devils had Endres (fourth, 24:34), Schoenemann (fifth, 24:36), Peterson (sixth, 26:13) and Jelinek (seventh, 27:30) finish in a group.
Clepper (ninth, 27:49) also competed for Lodi.
