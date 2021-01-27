The Poynette boys basketball team gave head coach Cody Odegaard a special birthday present on Jan. 19, as the host Pumas edged longtime rival Lodi 62-60.
“I will take a win any day, but it was nice to have it on my birthday,” Odegaard said. “The guys came to play. It was nice to see them have some energy throughout the game.”
The Capitol North Conference matchup came right down to the end. The Blue Devils missed a game-tying shot in the paint as time expired.
“It was a good game, but we weren’t patient enough on offense,” Lodi coach Ben Leistic said. “They had a great game plan. We made too many silly turnovers.”
The win snapped Poynette’s 10-game losing streak to the Blue Devils. The Pumas’ last win over their rivals came in February of 2015.
“We saw a lot of growth from our team,” Odegaard said. “We were coming off a tough week, but they bounced back. It was nice to get a close victory like this.”
Three-point shooting played a big role for Poynette, especially early in the game. The Pumas drained 11 three-pointers, while Lodi had six.
The Pumas scored their first 24 points of the game from three-pointer range.
“We finally had guys knocking down shots,” Odegaard said. “To start out 7-for-7 from three was amazing.”
Connor Petersen had the final long ball in the opening barrage and then Nik Feller had back-to-back baskets to put the Pumas up 26-16 with 7 minutes, 41 seconds remaining in the first half.
“We gave them too many open shots,” Leistic said.
Feller had a pair of free throws with 4:15 left to give the Pumas their biggest lead, 33-22, of the first half.
However, the Blue Devils followed with a 12-0 run to go up 34-33 with 16 seconds remaining in the half. Trey Traeder had six points during the surge.
“Sometimes we take our foot off the gas pedal and make mental mistakes,” Odegaard said.
Before the first half came to an end, Poynette got a pair of free throws from Brock Chadwick to take a 35-34 halftime lead.
Lodi briefly took the lead, 36-35, after Quinn Faust opened the second half with a basket in the pant.
But, Poynette grabbed momentum back with a 12-2 run. Chadwick and Kelby Petersen closed out the run with back-to-back three-pointers to put the Pumas up 50-28 with 12:43 remaining.
Momentum swung back to the Blue Devils after a 17-6 outburst trimmed the deficit to one, 56-55, with 4:51 to play. Traeder fueled the run with nine points.
“Our guys battled to the end,” Leistic said. “They are a tightknit senior group and they play hard to the final whistle.”
Quinn Faust put Lodi up 60-59 with 1:29 left to play after draining a pair of free throws.
Kelby Petersen followed with a free throw to tie the game at 60.
The game remained tied until Connor Petersen hit a pair of free throws with 6 seconds remaining to put the Pumas up 62-60.
“Connor has emerged as a big player for us this season,” Odegaard said. “We were more than happy to have him at the line in that situation.”
Lodi had one last chance, but missed the shot at the buzzer.
Feller paced Poynette with 23 points, while Kelby and Connor Petersen finished with 15 and 12, respectively.
Traeder matched Feller with 23 points, while Cayden Coddington contributed 13 for the Blue Devils.
Lakeside Lutheran 58 Poynette 48
Poynette was not able to carry over the momentum from the win over Lodi when it traveled to Lakeside Lutheran last Friday
The loss to the Warriors dropped the Pumas to 6-6 overall and 1-3 in the Capitol North Conference.
Poynette played well in the first half and led 26-21 at halftime.
Lakeside Lutheran came storming back in the second half with a 37-22 surge.
Feller led the Pumas with 16 points, while Kelby Petersen and Aiden Klosky chipped in nine apiece.
Levin Birkholz had a team-high 20 points for the Warriors.
Poynette will be very busy at the end of this week, starting with a 7:30 p.m. game against host Columbus on Jan. 28. This Friday, the Pumas will host Baraboo at 7:30 p.m., while on Saturday they will travel to Marshall for a 3:30 p.m. contest.
Luther Prep 62 Lodi 57
The Blue Devils suffered a second straight loss last Saturday against visiting Watertown Luther Prep.
Lodi fell to 6-4 overall and 0-3 in the Capitol North with the setback.
In a low-scoring first half, Luther Prep jumped out to a 26-24 halftime lead.
The pace picked up in the second half, but the Blue Devils were not able to overcome the deficit after being outscored 36-33.
Brady Ring had a team-high 17 points for Lodi, while Traeder finished with 11.
Tom Koelpin had 17 points for the Phoenix, while teammate Elijah Shevey added 10.
The Blue Devils will be back in action on Jan. 28. They will play at Lake Mills at 7:30 p.m.
Lodi will host Columbus at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
