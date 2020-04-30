Lodi High School’s fall musical, “The Pajama Gang” was recently recognized with a pair of Jerry Awards.
There were 13 total recipients of an Outstanding Scenic Design award, including Lodi’s Mitch Falk. Schoolmate Tory Hatley was one of five recipients of an Outstanding Lighting Design award.
The Jerry Awards, one of Wisconsin’s High School Musical Awards programs “encourages, recognizes and honor excellence in high school musical theater.” The program began in the 2009-10 school year as was called the Tommy Awards. It was renamed for the 2017-18 school year after philanthropist and arts supporter W. Jerome Fautschi. Educators and industry professionals review productions at more than 85 high schools in 30 counties across the state.
Other area high school winners include a pair of DeForest High School students for their roles in the production of “Legally Blonde, The Musical.” Darya Ellickson was a recipient of the Spirit Award and Ainsley Swenson was given an Outstanding State Management award.
Sauk Prairie High School was a recipient of an Outstanding Musical award for its production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid.” Kalyn Schmit also won an Outstanding Lead Performance award for her role as Ursula.
This year’s award ceremony will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 7 and will be streamed live on the Jerry Awards Facebook page and the Overture Center Facebook page. The ceremony will feature performances, group numbers and shout outs.
