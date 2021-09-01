After not being able to compete in invitationals last fall because of COVID-19 protocols, the Lodi boys and girls cross country teams opened the 2021 season with the Westfield Invite on Aug. 26.
The Blue Devils made the most of their return to the format. The Lodi boys easily claimed the team title with 30 points, which put them 24 points ahead of second-place Portage (54).
“After not being able to run in an invitational meet last season, they were ready to perform,” Blue Devil coach Kurt Wilson said. “Before the race we discussed how Portage often has runners who train over the summer and they may present a challenge, but this night belonged to the Lodi boys.”
The Lodi girls were also in the running for a title but finished second to Wautoma (42) with 74 team points.
“Going into the meet I wasn’t quite sure how the girls were going to perform,” Wilson said. “We knew Wautoma would be the favorite as they competed at state last year but after that I thought it would be wide open. I knew our girls had put in some effort getting ready for the season but the only timed practice we had scheduled was changed due to stormy weather.”
The Blue Devil boys made it look easy after placing four runners in the top 10.
Parker Heintz led the Lodi boys. He claimed an individual title after finishing in 18 minutes, 13 seconds.
“Parker bolted off the starting line and was never seriously challenged,” Wilson said. “It was nice to see him rewarded for all the work he has put in over the summer.”
Connor Pecard (18:59.02) followed in second place, while Paul Lins (19:04.38) was fourth.
“Connor Pecard and Paul Lins had excellent races as well and they each moved up a spot down the stretch,” Wilson said.
Walter Beld also cracked the top 10 for Lodi. His time of 19:49.04 put him in 10th place.
Luke Collins rounded out the team score for the Lodi boys after placing 13th (20:18.82), while Noah Houdek (30th, 22:57.06) and Owen Wendt (37th, 23:43.55) also competed in the varsity race.
The Lodi boys also won the Junior Varsity team title, thanks to the efforts of Benjamin Schultz (third, 22:29.18), Sam Clepper (fourth, 22:58.94), James Miller (fifth, 23:29.01), Cameron Tritt (sixth, 23:34.64) and Roger Melland (eighth, 24:34.03).
Norah Lee was the only varsity runner for the Lodi girls to break the top 10. She came in fourth after clocking in at 23:28.41.
“Norah Lee performed like a top runner,” Wilson said. “Her time was over a minute faster than her previous best on the course.”
The Devils’ Lizzy Clepper (25:59.96) ran her way to 12th place, while Alexis Wilcox (26:51.91) came in 17th.
Phoenix Peterson (27:28.70) and Kayla Pierquet (27:36) finished back-to-back in 20th and 21st place, respectively, to round out the team score for Lodi. Brooke Endres (29th, 29:30.09) and Dakota Pierquet (41st, 33:22.25) also competed in the race.
Thanks to RyAnne Franklin (third, 27:27.75), Hallie Miller (fourth, 29:32.45), Marissa Houdek (seventh, 33:06.82), Izzy Bahe (eighth, 33:52.81) and Sydney Larson (10th, 37:24.15), the Lodi girls finished second in the JV race.
Lodi will host its annual invitational at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday.