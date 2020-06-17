The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recently recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."
The following area students — organized by hometown — received recognition, with their major and honor listed:
Arlington
— Rachel Paul, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List
Dane
—Madyson Forseth, School of Education, Dean's List
—Adam Greiber, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
— Marissa Ripp, School of Education, Dean's List
— Riley Ripp, Division of Continuing Studies, Dean's List
Lodi
— Anya Armbrust, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
— Maxwell Barreau, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
— Kolboth Boehmer, School of Education, Dean's List
— Thomas Cooke, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
— Sarah Ertmer, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
— Olivia Gaugert, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
— Robert Hatch, College of Agricultural & Life Scienes, Dean's List
— Taylor Hatley, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
— Mackenzie Heyroth, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
— Trevor Joachim, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
— Clare Joutras, School of Education, Dean's List
— Grace Metzler, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
— Lauren Pfeil, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
— Abby Simplot, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
— Brandon Steiger, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
— Payton Sullivan, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
— Jared Volk, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
Pardeeville
— Auttum Bowen, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
— Mikayla Brouette, School of Education, Dean's List
— Bethany Prochnow, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List
— Erin Quigley, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
— Lien Weiss, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean's List
Poynette
— Riley Barnharst, School of Education, Dean's List
— Kirsten Brokish, College of Engineering, Dean's Honor List
— Madison Conklin, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
— Jaclyn Felicijan, School of Education, Dean's List
— Samantha Freimuth, School of Human Ecology, Dean's Honor List
— Kristen South, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
— Lydia Weber, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
— Ava Wilkerson, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
— Zachary Wolff, School of Education, Dean's List
