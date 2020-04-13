The Department of Natural Resources has closed over 40 state properties amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, per the direction of Governor Tony Evers.
Evers made the announcement Friday, April 10. The closures are mostly in the southern and southeastern parts of the state.
The order was made due to the amount of visitors over the last couple of weeks, as many state parks were seeing a record number of visitors. Even with being outdoors, the large number of people in parking lots, on trails, and in other areas of the parks is not helpful in reducing the spread of this virus.
The Mackenzie Center in Poynette and Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area, just outside of Lodi, are among the temporary closures.
For the weekend of April 4-5, the DNR estimated there were 7,647 visitors at Devil’s Lake State Park and 2,870 at Mirror Lake State Park. They are two of the recent closures.
The DNR also reported lots of litter and vandalization in some areas.
“We know there are benefits to getting outdoors. By not doing this would put people’s lives at risk,” DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole said in a news release. “With the weather warming, we are seeing increases in visitors and a myriad of challenges surrounding social distancing. In order to protect the public, this is a necessary step.”
Additional area closures also include Rocky Arbor State Park, Dells of the Wisconsin River State Natural Area, Pewit’s Nest State Natural Area, Natural Bridge State Park, Sauk Prairie State Rec Area, Parfrey’s Glen State Natural Area, Cross Plains State Park and Governor Nelson State Park.
All state trails, like the Ice Age Trail, remain open. All parks that are closed will remain open for turkey hunters, where allowed, in normal designated areas from April 15 until May 16.
The DNR also noted that if the public does not follow the social distancing guidelines and continues to vandalize property, “more state parks may have to close.”
Visit www.dnr.wi.gov/covid-19/ for the full list of the current temporary closures.
