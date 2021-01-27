Alan Kaltenberg of Arlington, has been named as a director of the Easterseals Wisconsin Board of Directors. The statewide board consists of 18 individuals who dedicate their time to support Easterseals Wisconsin programs that assist people with disabilities across the state.
As a farmer, Kaltenberg was first introduced to Easterseals Wisconsin’s FARM Program through its partnership with the UW-Cooperative Extension, better known as AgrAbility of Wisconsin. This unique program works with farmers to help them return to farming after a disabling accident or illness. Kaltenberg,a farmer with disabilities, worked with a Rehabilitation Specialist who suggested changes and improvements to make his farming operation safer and easier.
He has been an advocate for the organization ever since, speaking at special events to help bring awareness and raise funds for Easterseals Wisconsin’s programs and services.
“I’m looking forward to working with an organization that has helped me and so many others,” expresses Kaltenberg.
Kaltenberg is on the Leeds Town Board, is a past-president of Equity Columbian Co-op, and has worked on the Columbia County Board of Adjustment, his Church Council, and the Columbia County Snowmobile Council.
