The Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and Reach Out Lodi will be adding an additional food distribution location. The mobile pantry site will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 8 at Lodi Elementary School.
Second Harvest sends trucks to areas and provides more help than meal sites and shelters are able to provide. Working with a community partner — Reach Out Lodi in this case — tables are setup to distribute thousands of pounds of food in a matter of a couple of hours. It’s noted that households can go home with 50-75 pounds of fresh produce, canned goods, meat and snacks.
Safety guidelines have been put into place. Mobile pantries will start at the time listed and it is advised to not arrive earlier than 15 minutes before the scheduled start. Everyone who comes is asked to open your trunk upon arrival and volunteers will place the boxes in your trunk. If your trunk does not work, volunteers will place boxes outside of your car. Each vehicle will receive boxes for one household only.
Second Harvest asks that anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not come to the school and pick up food.
To receive a text message for any updates, text FOODNORTH to 555888. For more information, call 2-1-1 or visit www.secondharvestmadison.org/find-food/mobile-pantries.
