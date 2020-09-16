The Lodi boys cross country team picked up its second win of the season on Sept. 8. The host Blue Devils ran past Portage 21-40.
“It was nice to see the boys who put in quite a few miles this summer have all that work pay off with another win,” Blue Devil coach Kurt Wilson said.
There was no girls race at the event.
Lodi’s Parker Heintz earned his second win of the season. He topped all runners with his time of 19 minutes, 47 seconds.
“Parker was challenged the entire race, but pulled away at the end for his second win of the year,” Wilson said.
Portage’s Jeremy Saloun finished five seconds behind Heintz in second place.
The Blue Devils had Paul Lins (19:57) and Connor Pecard (20:00) placed back-to-back in third and fourth place, respectively
“Paul Lins ran over a minute faster than last week to place third,” Wilson said. “Connor Pecard had a heavily bandaged leg due to a dirt bike accident a few days earlier but still finished fourth.”
The Blue Devils put the dual away when Luke Collins (21:16), Noah Houdek (21:24), Walter Beld (21:33) and Mason Marchand (21:47) finished sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.
“Luke Collins fell down on the rain soaked course but got right back up and finished sixth,” Wilson said. “Noah Houdek bounced back from a disappointing race last week by shaving a minute and a half off his time. Walter Beld had another solid race. Mason Marchand, who missed last week’s race due to an injury, ran very well.”
The final scoring runners for Portage were Jacob Goldthorpe (fifth, 20:14), Emerson Pease (10th, 22:09), Mitchell Fimreite (11th, 22:24) and Jaden Cole (12th, 22:28).
The Blue Devils also picked up the Junior Varsity win. They knocked off the Warriors 23-34.
Lodi’s Elijah Collyard claimed first place in the JV race with his time of 23:09.
“The top spot in the JV race was highly contested as Elijah Collyard trailed most of the last mile, but put on a late surge to be the top JV finisher a couple of seconds ahead of the top Portage finisher,” Wilson said.
Adding to Lodi’s point total was Ben Skellenger (fourth, 24:03), Nathan Schilling (fifth, 24:06), Benjamin Schultz (sixth, 24:32) and George Breiwa (seventh, 24:51).
Jim Miller (ninth, 24:52), Paxton Wyman (12th, 26:15), Mason Young (15th, 27:01) and Michael Davis (19th, 31:16) also represented the Blue Devils.
Lodi will host Sauk Prairie at 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.