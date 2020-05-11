The Village of Dane farmer’s market is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 12 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Plans are to have the farmer’s market weekly in the parking lot in front of Lake Melvin Park.
The market will be held every Tuesday afternoon through October. Ron Miller will continue to head up the weekly market. If you have questions, or want to sell goods or produce, contact Ron, the village of Dane or just come to the market and you will be directed where to place your booth.
The village is asking patrons and sellers to practice social distancing, wear gloves and mask while attending the market. For patrons, the best practice is to not touch anything, unless you plan to purchase it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.