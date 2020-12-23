The Lodi prep wrestling team garnered its first win of the season last week. The Blue Devils earned a thrilling 41-36 victory over visiting Janesville Craig on Dec. 15.
“Even though we know this season isn’t primarily about wins and losses, it was good to be able to pick up a win,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said.
The Blue Devils are 1-1 in duals this season.
“We appreciate all of those who are working so hard to be able to allow events like this to happen,” Endres said. “We also appreciate the hundreds of people tuning in online and watching us wrestle. We know the support for Lodi wrestling is immense and we appreciate that.”
The dual came down to the final match of the night and freshman Evan Clary came through for Lodi. With the Blue Devils trailing by a point in the team score, Clary pinned Andrew Dozier in 4 minutes, 51 seconds.
“Freshman Evan Clary sealed the deal for us,” Endres said. “It’s always a special moment to watch guys win their first varsity match and for Evan to get that win while winning the dual for us was awesome.”
The dual started with Lodi 126-pounder Owen Breunig and 132-pounder Chandler Curtis receiving forfeits.
The Cougars earned their first win at 138 pounds, as Hunter Klietz defeated Dean Finney 7-3.
Lodi went up 18-3 after 145-pounder Mason Lane pinned Cody Johnson 10 seconds into the second period.
Janesville 152-pounder Tobias Speth edged Evan Stevenson 8-3.
Lodi held a big lead, 23-6, after 160-pounder Zane Licht earned a 16-0 technical fall over Andrew Craddick.
However, Craig came storming back with five straight wins to go up 36-23.
Jack Ryan (170) started the run for the Cougars by pinning Will Long in 1:19.
Janesville 182-pounder Grant Mullen recorded a fall in 1:32 against AJ Tritt, while 195-pounder Joe Smith struck Kaleb Bowman in 1:18.
The Cougars earned their fourth straight pin when 220-pounder Braeden Hopkins stuck Klayton Krueger in 1:18.
Janesville Craig received a forfeit at heavyweight to close out the run.
The dual came down to the final match after Lodi 106-pounder Drew Lochner and 113-pounder Levi Ness both received forfeits.
