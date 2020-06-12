On June 20 – the summer solstice and the day with the most light – Wisconsin residents will join advocates across the world to participate in “The Longest Day” to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice.
Together, they will use their creativity and passion to raise critical funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs. The event coincides with Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month in June.
This year, given the COVID-19 crisis, many of ‘The Longest Day’ participants will choose to support the event virtually through at-home and social-distance activities such as biking, hiking, baking, knitting and more – to shine a light on the more than five million Americans living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and the more than 16 million family members and friends providing care and support.
In Wisconsin alone, there are more than 120,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and more than 195,000 family members and friends caring for them.
“Fundraising during the current COVID-19 crisis presents a unique opportunity for communities to join together virtually”while staying physically apart,” said Dave Gram, executive director for the Wisconsin Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association. “We are so grateful and inspired by our passionate participants who are finding creative virtual ways to support The Longest Day to further our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”
David Melin in Onalaska is a member of the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) in La Crosse and will be playing bridge virtually on June 20 and June 21 with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Bridge is a great activity and promotes using your mind and stretching it,” Melin said. “This has been known to stave off Alzheimer’s and other dementias.”
David’s father-in-law suffered from dementia.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United State. Between 2000-2018, the deaths from Alzheimers increased by 146%. Every 65 seconds, someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimers. There were 5.8 million seniors aged 65 or older that were living with Alzheimer’s in 2019. By 2050, that number is expected to more than double to 13.8 million.
For more information and to register for ‘Longest Day” events, go to www.alz.org/thelongestday.
