Recently, the Ice Age Trail Alliance-Lodi Valley Chapter announced Wendell Holl as its winner for the 2020 In the Mud Award.
Each year, the award is given to member volunteers “who display dedication to the mission and goals of the IATA and a willingness to roll up their sleeves on behalf of the Ice Age Trail.” A recipient also “consistently shows up at work days and dives into the dirty work, makes significant efforts to establish the Ice Age Trail, and epitomizes the bedrock volunteer spirit responsible for building the trail.”
The Lodi Valley Chapter said that Holl has made a difference for the Ice Age Trail through both his local work as well as his statewide efforts. Locally, Holl participates in trail maintenance days, contributing his skills as a trail builder, sawyer, or whatever other capacity is needed to maintain and enhance the trails in the Lodi area.
He does this while showing a real interest in the other volunteers, as evidenced by his conversations and his respectful teaching of trail building skills when needed. One great example of this was the work that Holl and other volunteers did with a group of new REI employees who came out for a service day. Though most of them had never worked on trail before, Holl worked with them in a way that enabled each of them to have a great volunteer experience.
On a statewide level, Holl is a “rock star” who has taken various opportunities to build his knowledge and skills in rock work and then put that to work at Mobile Skills Crew projects. His work with rock walls and rock steps has contributed to the installation of some safe, impressive structures along the trail in many parts of the state.
The Ice Age Trail is fortunate to have people like Holl among our volunteers.
To learn more about the IATA-Lodi Valley Chapter or to find ways to volunteer, visit www.iceagetrail.org/volunteer/chapters/lodi-valley/.
