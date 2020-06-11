Twenty-six area students were recently named to Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring 2020 semester.
Qualification for the Dean's List is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the semester and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
The area students named to the list — organized by hometown, with major listed — are as follows:
Dane
— Austin Corey, English
— Will Richards, Information Systems
Lodi
— Carter Breunig, Finance
— Casey Breunig, Biology
— Ryan Brewer, Exercise and Sport Science
— Isabelle Clary, Economics
— Sierra Furger, Biology
— Alana Gilles, Exercise and Sport Science
— Ryan Goethel, Marketing
— Hannah Hargis, Sociology
— Joye Hellenbrand, Early/Middle Childhood Education
— Callie Koziol, Psychology
— Kaelyn Kruchten, Psychology
— McKenzie Kruchten, Early/Middle Childhood Education
— Samantha Nelson, Accountancy
Pardeeville
— Chase Balzer, Exercise and Sport Science
— Nicholas Cerro, Undeclared - CASSH
— Tyler Francis, English Education
— Jonathan Kamrath, Accountancy
— Elise Kilde, Exercise and Sport Science
Poynette
— Maya Adams, Biology
— Tanner Bruch, Exercise and Sport Science
— Ashley Hellenbrand, Management
— Peri Kasanders, Therapeutic Recreation
— Scott Lucey, Biochemistry with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology
(ASBMB) Certification
— Lexie Stark, Middle/Early Adolescence Education
— Allison Tomlinson, Exercise and Sport Science
Rio
— Jacob Black, Biology
