Lodi Utilities urges electric customers concerned about being able to pay their bill to apply for Energy Assistance as soon as possible. Funding is available to help income-qualified residential customers pay their electric bills, including those whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“The current health emergency has resulted in a lot of job loss, and we want to be there for our customers in these difficult times,” Director of Operations Julie Ostrander said. “By sharing this information, we hope to alleviate some of the financial stress in the community. We live and work in Lodi, too, and we want to know our neighbors are getting the help they need.”
In Wisconsin, energy assistance eligibility requirements were adjusted to more efficiently assist families impacted by COVID-19 and are now based on the household’s previous month of income, rather than the former requirement of the previous three-month’s income. Energy Assistance provides bill pay support for heating costs, electric costs and energy crises.
Customers are encouraged to apply by contacting Energy Services, Inc. at 1-800-506-5596. More information is available at homeenergyplus.wi.gov.
