Mary Raemish of Lodi was recently named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Madison Area Technical College.
Raemisch received the distinction of honors with a GPA between 3.5-3.74.
UW-Whitewater announces spring 2020 Dean’s List
Sixteen area students were recently named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
"Dean's List honorees have shown an outstanding dedication to their academic pursuits — from their work in the classroom to notable projects in our research laboratories and out in the field," said UW-Whitewater interim Provost Greg Cook. "These hardworking students can take pride in the fact that they are living the Warhawk values of learning and academic excellence. They are deserving of our congratulations."
The following students, organized by hometown, received a GPA of 3.4 or above during the semester.
Lodi: Savannah Curtis, Anna Harmon, Audrey Parker, Dylan Sundt and Hannah Wilkes
Poynette: Laura Dishno, Dylon George, Kevin Gorman and Katherine Reddeman
Pardeeville: Riley Balzer, Kyra Bernett, Tyler Brodie, Dylan Oelke, Kyle Rogers and Anthony Sterlavage
Rio: Michael Bender
