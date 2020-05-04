A Lodi High School graduate is returning to the district. Nicholas Karls was recently named Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Lodi schools. The move was made official with approval by the School Board at its April 27 meeting.
Karls was chosen out of 25 candidates who were interviewed for the position by staff members from each school in the district, administrative staff and board members. There were two rounds of interviews.
“Dr. Karls has a strong background in teaching and instruction and is seen as a leader in instructional leadership in the area,” High School Principal Vince Breunig said.
Karls was also one of three finalists for the district administrators position. Breunig was ultimately chosen for that position to replace Chuck Pursell, who is retiring at the end of the year. Breunig will take over as district administrator on July 1, the same time Karls begins his new position.
Karls has 14 years of experience in education and administration in the Baraboo Schoo District. he taught third grade at Gordon L. Willson Elementary School for seven years and became principal in 2013. Three years later, he moved into a district leadership role, becoming the Director of Teaching and Learning.
Outside of being an LHS graduate, Karls also currently lives in the School District of Lodi.
He received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in Elementary and Middle level education with a minor in Health. He earned his Master’s Degree in Educational Professional Development from UW-La Crosse and earned his administrative licensure from Viterbo University. Karls earned his Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Edgewood College.
