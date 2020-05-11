Discover Wisconsin has launched its popular photo contest via social media. In partnership with Wisconsin Counties Association, 12 fan-submitted photos will be published in Discover Wisconsin’s annual calendar, featuring images of Wisconsin destinations. The photo contest is accessible on the Discover Wisconsin’s Blog The Bobber: bobber.discoverwisconsin.com/2021-calendar-contests/. Entries will be accepted until May 31.
“Wisconsin is one of the most beautiful states and based on the photo entries we see every year, our fans seem to agree,” co-host and Director of Discover Wisconsin Mariah Haberman said in a news release. “This year, the photo selection process will be even more exciting: Our fans will be the judges. Follow Discover Wisconsin on social media to help us choose the very best.”
Following the submission and voting period, the Discover Wisconsin crew will select the top 24 photos and fans will have the opportunity to vote for their top 12 picks via Discover Wisconsin’s Facebook and Instagram channels. Of the top 12, the Discover Wisconsin crew will select the photo to be featured on the cover of the calendar. The 2021 Discover Wisconsin Calendars will be available for purchase in the fall of 2020 at www.shop.discoverwisconsin.com for $9.99 plus taxes and shipping.
The winning photo of the 2020 calendar’s cover spot, an autumn color reflection of Ridge Run County Park in Washington County, was taken by Morgan Kielisch and was chosen from more than 1,000 entries.
Applicants must submit an original digital photo, at least 300dpi and no smaller than 5-by-7-inch in jpeg file format, that features a Wisconsin destination. Entrants must include their name, address, email address, photo location and photo caption. For more guidelines Discover Wisconsin will announce the photo winners via various social media channels later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.