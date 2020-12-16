The Lodi girls basketball team had a tough start to the 2020-2021 season last week. The Blue Devils dropped their first two games.
The Lady Blue Devils kicked off the season at Sauk Prairie on Dec. 7. Lodi was unable to overcome a slow start in a 46-31 loss.
“This was a tough first game,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “We played flat and lacked intensity in the first half. I think we were very nervous and didn’t know what to expect with all the COVID restrictions. We did pick up the intensity in the second half and will continue to improve each and every game.”
Lodi jumped right into Capitol North Conference play last Friday. Defending conference champion Lake Mills downed the visiting Blue Devils 67-41.
“Lake Mills is a very talented team who is predicted to win the conference and make a run in the tournament,” Puls said. “When you face a team like this, you need to bring your A game. We struggled offensively, but we fought, especially on the defensive end, and played hard to the very end. I was very proud of their effort and we will learn from this and get better.”
The L-Cats went 9-1 to claim the Capitol North crown last season, while Lodi was 7-3 to tie Watertown Luther Prep for second place.
The Lady Blue Devils will now play a long stretch of home games, starting with a contest against Columbus at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Lodi will host Edgewood on Dec. 22 and then River Valley on Jan. 5. Both games will start at 7:30 p.m.
Sauk Prairie 46 Lodi 31
In the season opener, the Blue Devils had their lowest point total since falling 42-23 to Columbus at the end of the 2016-2017 season.
Lodi had a slow start to the game. The Lady Blue Devils were held to eight points in the first half.
Sauk Prairie sprinted out to a 31-8 halftime lead.
The Blue Devils turned things around in the second half but were unable to overcome the deficit.
Lodi played better on both ends of the court in the second half and outscored the Eagles 23-15.
Lauryn Milne paced the Lady Blue Devils with 10 points. She was the only Blue Devil to score in double figures.
Taylor Ripp scored eight points for Lodi, while Dylann Harrington chipped in five.
Milne grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while Paige Walzer had four assists. Ripp led the way with three steals.
Sauk Prairie had 11 players score in the season opener. McKayla Paukner led the way with eight points.
Lake Mills 67 Lodi 41
The Blue Devils tried to summon the same magic they had at the end of last season when they handed Lake Mills their only conference loss, 58-49.
However, Lake Mills controlled the temp from start to finish to knock off Lodi.
The L-Cats set the tone in the first half and led 39-20 at halftime.
Lake Mills added seven points to the final margin in the second half after outscoring the Blue Devils 28-21.
Milne again led Lodi offensively. She finished with a game-high 19 points.
Harrington came away with eight points, while Rylee Schneider added six.
The L-Cats’ Vivian Guerrero matched Milne with 19 points, while teammates Taylor Roughen and Jade Pitta contributed 15 and 11, respectively.
