The Lodi girls swim team had its abbreviated regular-season schedule come to an end with a home dual against visiting DeForest.

The Norskies had too much firepower for the Blue Devils in a 127-43 victory.

The Lady Blue Devils opened the dual with a second-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. Allison Lochner, Ella Puls, Sydney Groshek and Edie Bollenbach had a time of 2 minutes, 14.90 seconds.

DeForest swept the top three spots in the 200 freestyle, while Lodi’s Anna Crary (2:23.40), Allison Lochner (2:25.27) and Mariah Clark (2:38.92) were fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Ella Puls (2:25.79) garnered Lodi’s first win of the night in the 200 individual medley, while Jessica Brisky (2:45.10) and Groshek (2:51.97) were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Bollenbach had Blue Devils’ top finish in the 50 freestyle, as she came in third (:29.14). Moriah Drabenstadt (:29.97) and Gazmin Burke (:30.06) were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Groshek (1:20.63) and Emma Lochner (1:27.03) were fourth and fifth in the 100 butterfly.

Lodi’s trio of Bollenbach (1:03.81), Crary (1:06.58) and Allison Lochner (1:06.87) came in fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 100 freestyle.

Grace Ryan (6:54.25) and Kiley Beuthin (7:26.43) helped the cause by placing fifth and sixth in the 500 freestyle.

Lodi’s foursome of Puls, Drabenstadt, Allison Lochner and Bollenbach were second (1:54.46) in the 200 freestyle relay.

DeForest earned a sweep in the 100 backstroke, while Lodi had Drabenstadt (1:19.57), Emma Lochner (1:17.65) and Beuthin (1:29.37) place fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

Puls (1:14.85) capped off her great night by winning the 100 breaststroke, while Brisky (1:26.33) was fifth.

Burke, Emma Lochner, Drabenstadt and Crary capped off the night by placing third (4:37.63) in the 400 freestyle relay.

The Blue Devils took part in the WIAA Verona Sectional this past Tuesday. A recap will be in next week’s Enterprise.

The state meet is set for April 6 at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

Load comments