After getting a late start to the season, the Lodi boys basketball team got off to a great start last week under interim coach Ben Leistico, who is filling in for Mitch Hauser after he opted out of the season.
“It feels really good to win,” Leistico said. “I have been coaching under Mitch for over 14 and part of me wishes I was still coaching alongside him, but I appreciate the confidence he and the school have in me. I couldn’t have done it with a better group of seniors. They have been a big help.”
The Blue Devils came away with a pair of victories in Leistico’s first two games at the helm.
In the season opener on Dec. 7, Lodi rolled to a 56-43 victory over visiting Marshall.
“In the first game you always wonder where you sit and how well you are prepared,” Leistico said. “I felt good with how the seniors have led us in practice, so I felt good going in. Marshall returns its top three scorers from last year, but I was proud of how we played defensively.”
The Blue Devils followed it up with a convincing 67-56 triumph over visiting New Glarus on Dec. 11.
“New Glarus puts a lot of pressure on your defense,” Leistico said. “We were battling the entire game. We trailed most of the game but didn’t flinch and kept going after it.”
Lodi will be at home again this Friday. The Blue Devils will host Capitol North Conference rival Lake Mills at 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Devils will be on the road on Dec. 22. They will play in Columbus at 7:30 p.m.
Lodi 56 Marshall 43
Lodi earned its second straight win over the Cardinals. The Blue Devils beat Marshall 60-50 last year.
The Blue Devils’ defense played a big role in the season-opening win last week. They held the Cardinals to 14 points in the first half.
“I was very pleased how we got after them and stepped up our defense,” Leistico said. “We put a lot of pressure on their guards, who can score in bunches.”
Lodi held a comfortable 30-14 halftime lead.
Marshall tried to rally in the second half, but could only take three points off the final margin.
The Cardinals outscored the Blue Devils 29-26 in the second half.
Trey Traeder was the only Blue Devil to score in double figures. He finished with 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting from the field. He also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, to go along with five assists and two steals.
Quinn Faust and Cayden Coddington both came away with nine points in the win, while Owen Wendt and Conner Faust both added seven.
Quinn Faust led Lodi with six assists.
Marshall’s Craig Ward led all scorers with 20 points, while teammate Reid Truschinski chipped in 16.
Lodi 67 New Glarus 56
The Blue Devils used a second-half surge to rally past New Glarus last Friday.
The Glarner Knights grabbed momentum in the first half. They led 29-24 at halftime.
Lodi turned it around in the second half, especially offensively. The Blue Devils erupted for 43 points in the second half.
“We were able to go on a late run,” Leistico said.
The Blue Devils used a 43-27 second-half outburst to overcome the halftime deficit.
Traeder had another big game for Lodi. He shot 7-for-17 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line on his way to a team-high 20 points.
“It was a very good game for Trey,” Leistico said. “He has been very patient on offense and waiting for his opportunities.”
Erik Lincoln contributed 15 points in the victory, while Quinn Faust finished with 10. Faust led the Blue Devils with 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Traeder had seven steals.
Carter Siegenthaler and Dain Walter paced New Glarus with 18 and 13 points, respectively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.