The Lodi girls tennis team was very busy on the court last week. The Blue Devils played four matches over five days.
The Lady Blue Devils had mixed results. They beat Baraboo and Mayville, but fell to Luther Prep and Waunakee.
Lodi opened the week with a 4-3 win over host Baraboo on Sept. 14.
The following night, the Blue Devils were tripped up by host Luther Prep 4-3.
Lodi’s second win came on Sept. 17. They shut out visiting Mayville 7-0.
The Lady Blue Devils had a tough ending to the week, as they were blanked by host Waunakee 10-0.
Lodi is off to a 3-2 start this fall.
The Blue Devils will be on the road for their next three matches. They will play in Sauk Prairie at 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 24 and will compete in DeForest at 4:15 p.m. the following day. Lodi will play at Big Foot at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Lodi 4
Baraboo 3
Lodi’s No. 3 doubles team of Mira Potter and Rylee Schneider came up with the decisive victory against Baraboo. They earned the Blue Devils their only doubles win 6-3, 6-4 over Eva Huffaker and Eryn Benson.
The Lady Blue Devils earned wins in three of the four singles matches.
Dorothy Deans got things going for Lodi at No. 1 singles. She thwarted Alice Davies 6-1, 6-2.
Rachel Winters triumphed 6-2, 6-4 over Baraboo’s Anya Carlson-Edwards at No. 2 singles.
Taylor Paar had the final win for Lodi. The No. 3 singles player downed Hannah Wiezcorek 7-5, 6-2.
The Blue Devils’ Caroline Karls came up shot, 6-4, 6-2, against Annie Langkamp at No. 4 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, the Thunderbirds’ Paige Lewison and Lanie Koppie beat Krista Mayberry and Alihah Sebert 6-2, 6-1.
Baraboo’s No. 2 tandem of Claire Bildstein and Maggie Cleary came from behind to beat Lexy Karls and Oliva Lange 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Luther Prep 4
Lodi 3
The Blue Devils had a chance at the team win after taking all three doubles matches, but Watertown Luther Prep swept the four singles matches.
Mayberry and Sebert had a tough battle with Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck and prevailed 7-5, 7-5.
Lexy Karls and Lange outlasted Luther Prep’s Sarah Vance and Rebekah Schroeder 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.
Potter and Schneider had the final doubles win. They defeated Lauren Crocker and Kayla Roethke 7-5, 6-0.
Luther Prep won all four singles matches in straight sets.
Deans came up short, 6-3, 6-0, against Alethia Schmidt, while Winter fell 7-5, 6-2 to Haley Olson. The Phoenix’s Abigail Schewe beat Paar 6-1, 7-5, while Lodi’s Caroline Karls dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Katie Schmidt.
Lodi 7
Mayville 0
The Lady Blue Devils continued to play well in doubles action. They won all three matches in straight sets.
Mayberry and Sebert remained hot with a 6-0, 7-6 win over Emily Schellpfeffer and Kendall Pliner.
Lexy Karls and Lange made quick work of Catherine Madden and Shelby Liebenow 6-1, 6-2.
Potter and Schneider earned their third win of the week, 6-4, 6-2 over Kayla Wiesner and Angelina Wojahn.
Deans had a dominate performance at No. 1 singles. She hammered Jenna Pasbrig 6-1, 6-0.
Winters came from behind to beat Katelynn Hanna 4-6, 6-1, 10-1, while Paar downed Katelynn Konczal 7-5, 6-1.
Caroline Karls completed the perfect night with a 7-6, 3-6, 8-6 win over Maddy Wend.
Waunakee 10
Lodi 0
The Blue Devils had their hands full against undefeated Waunakee last Friday. The Warriors won all 10 singles matches in straight sets.
At No. 1 singles, Waunakee’s Sara Sowinski beat Deans 6-1, 6-2, while Gretchen Lee followed with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Winters.
Alli Larsen (No. 3) netted a 6-4, 6-1 win over Par, while Jadyn Statz (No. 4) shutout Caroline Karls 6-0, 6-0.
The Warriors No. 5 singles player Claire Jaeger thwarted Mayberry 6-3, 6-2, while Julia Zabel blanked Sebert 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 7 singles, Waunakee’s Danielle Rogers took care of Lange 6-2, 6-0, while the Warrior’s Claire Borgelt knocked off Lexy Karls 6-1. 6-3.
Caitlin Gormmon (No. 9) and Sophie Schnaubelt (No. 10) had the final two wins for Waunakee. Gormmon defeated Schneider 6-1, 6-3, while Schnaubelt beat Potter 6-2, 6-1.
