Quinn Faust got one last chance to represent Lodi on the football field last Saturday. The 2021 graduate played in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Small School All-Star game at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.
The Small School game was a battle to the end. Faust the South team were edged 17-14 by the North.
Faust lined up at defensive back for the South. He finished the game with one tackle.
Momentum swung back-and-forth in the Small School game. The North struck first with a 26-yard touchdown run by Amherst’s Tristan Schelvan in the first quarter.
The game was tied 7-7 at halftime after the South got into the end zone in the second quarter. Lake Mills quarterback Adam Moen threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Edgerton’s Konner Knauf.
The North blew the game open with 10 unanswered points in the third stanza.
Aaron Haselwander (Regis) opened the third-quarter scoring with a 26-yard field goal.
The North’s defense then got into the scoring act with a 51-yard interception return for a touchdown by Lourdes Academy’s William Pollack.
The South cut into the lead in the fourth quarter but was unable to erase the deficit. Knauf caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from New Glarus-Monticello’s Darris Schuett.
The North finished the game with 216 yards of total offense, which included 121 on the ground. The South had 199 yards of total offense, thanks to 137 through the air.
Schelvan led the North’s offense with 114 yards rushing on 18 carries. He was also 5-of-9 passing for 50 yards.
Manawa’s Riley Krenke led the North receiving core with three catches for 50 yards.
Moen paced the South’s offense with 33 yards rushing on 10 carries. He was also 10-of-17 passing for 87 yards and a touchdown.
The South won 7-0 in a defensive battle in the Large School game on Saturday.
The South was a 35-16 winner in the 8-Player game.