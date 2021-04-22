The Lodi boys soccer team was unable to pick up its second win of the season last week, but the Blue Devils did earn a tie.
The Blue Devils played to a scoreless tie with visiting Cambridge-Deerfield on April 12.
In another Capitol Conference matchup the following night, Sugar River handed Lodi a 4-1 setback.
The Blue Devils suffered another loss on the road last Friday. Host Evansville blanked Lodi 7-0.
Lodi now stands at 1-3-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the Capitol Conference.
The Blue Devils will have a chance to get some revenge against host Wisconsin Heights at 6:45 p.m. on April 27. The Vanguards opened the spring with a 3-0 win over Lodi.
Lodi 0 Cambridge/Deerfield 0
No information was available on the game.
Sugar River 4 Lodi 1
Sugar River broke open a close game with three goals in the second half.
The Raiders’ Ryan Downing scored the lone goal of the first half.
Breckin Faber and Downing opened the second half with goals to put Sugar River up 3-0.
The Blue Devils finally got on the score board with a goal by Bailey Clark.
Aiden Hatleberg had a late goal for Sugar River.
Lodi goalie Carson Richter finished with 10 saves.
Evansville 7 Lodi 0
No information was available on the game.
