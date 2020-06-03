The Ice Age Trail Alliance announced that it is hosting Mammoth Steps, an event designed to reconnect dedicated volunteers with the Ice Age National Scenic Trail after months of being apart.
Mammoth Steps, on Saturday, June 6, coincides with nation-wide celebrations of National Trails Day, which recognizes the incredible benefits federal, state and local trails provide for recreation and exposure to nature. The Ice Age Trail, one of only eleven National Scenic Trails, is a thousand-mile footpath highlighting Wisconsin's world-renowned Ice Age heritage and natural resources. More than a path through the woods, it is a place for mental and physical rejuvenation, a place to unwind after a hard day and enjoy the landscape of Wisconsin.
This event is among the first opportunities for volunteers of the Ice Age Trail Alliance to get back to doing what they love best — creating, supporting, and protecting the Ice Age Trail. Trained to use their “Trail Eyes,” experienced volunteers have signed up to hike all 120 Ice Age Trail segments during the upcoming weekend (June 5-7). Their goal — beyond enjoying a day out on the Ice Age Trail — is to document where volunteer magic is needed to restore an exceptional hiker experience.
A number of Ice Age Trail segments felt the impact of increased use during the last few months, while others still wear the effects of last summer’s storms. Volunteers will be alert to where brush and brambles should be cut back, where perennially wet and muddy areas cause wet boots, and where downed trees are blocking the Trail, and much more. The information reported back will help the Alliance, and its chapters, generate the list of priorities for Trail improvement or landscape restoration in the coming months.
The call to reconnect with the Ice Age Trail was also answered by volunteer photographers who signed up to hike the 120 segments.
With camera in hand and eyes finely-tuned to beauty, they will be attentive to the best features of the Ice Age Trail — the expansive views, tread unfurling ahead, and ephemerals peeking up from the forest floor. The images they submit after their hike will be used by the Ice Age Trail Alliance to widely promote the Trail in various print publications, social media accounts, video productions, and websites.
If you see these folks out and about on National Trails Day, say “Hi.” You’ll recognize them by their Ice Age Trail t-shirts and bandannas.
The Ice Age Trail Alliance is a nonprofit volunteer- and member-based organization established in 1958 that works to build, maintain and promote the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. Visit www.iceagetrail.org to learn more.
