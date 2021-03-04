The Lodi girls swim team continued its busy early-season schedule with two more meets last week. The Blue Devils hosted both Oregon and Monona Grove.
On Feb. 23, the Lady Blue Devils came away with an 82-82 tie against visiting Oregon.
Lodi faced a tough challenge against Monona Grove on Feb. 25. The Silver Eagles cruised to a 104-66 victory.
With the results, the Blue Devils moved to 0-3-1 in duals this season.
The Lady Blue Devils will be back in the pool on March 9, when they will host Waunakee at 6 p.m.
Monona Grove 104 Lodi 66
Ella Puls led the Blue Devils in the dual with Monona Grove with a pair of victories.
Puls scored her first win in the 50-yard freestyle with her time of 27.38 seconds. She then took top honors in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.19).
Lodi’s Allison Lochner was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle (1:06.77), to go along with a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:28.18).
Mariah Clark helped the Blue Devils by placing second in the 500 freestyle (6:54.96) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:36.47).
The Lady Blue Devils’ Anna Crary had a solid meet. She was third in both the 100 freestyle (1:07.18) and 200 freestyle (2:27.18).
Edie Bollenbach (fourth, 50 freestyle, :29.67), Moriah Drabenstadt (fifth, 50 freestyle, :30.87; fifth, 100 breaststroke, 1:32.22), Gazmin Burke (fifth, 100 freestyle, 1:09.08), Grace Ryan (third, 500 freestyle, 7:12.11), Jessica Brisky (fourth, 200 IM, 2:48.62; third, 100 breaststroke, 1:30.55), Sydney Groshek (fifth, 200 IM, 2:54.0; third, 100 butterfly, 1:21.29), Emma Lochner (fifth, 100 butterfly, 1:27.66; fourth, 100 backstroke, 1:26.01), Violet Bollenbach (sixth, 200 IM, 2:58.98; third, 100 backstroke, 1:20.35) and Kiley Beuthin (fourth, 500 freestyle, 7:28.75 sixth, 100 backstroke, 1:29.36) also swam for the Lady Blue Devils.
Lodi came in second in all three relays. Allison Lochner, Puls, Groshek and Edie Bollenbach were second in the 200 medley relay (2:13.79), while Allison Lochner, Drabenstadt, Edie Bollenbach and Puls were the runner ups in the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.44). Burke, Emma Lochner, Brisky and Edie Bollenbach concluded the meet by placing second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:36.72).
Oregon 82 Lodi 82
The dual with Oregon was a battle to the end. Every point counted in the outcome.
Puls and Groshek had the only individual wins for Lodi.
Puls touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.24). She was also second in the 50 freestyle (:27.40).
Groshek came in first in the 100 butterfly (1:22.52), to go along with a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:59.70).
Emma Lochner was second in the 100 butterfly (1:31.35) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:28.43), while Allison Lochner garnered second place in the 100 freestyle (1:07.24).
Adding to Lodi’s point total was Brisky (third, 200 IM, 2:49.98; fourth, 100 breaststroke, 1:29.89), Violet Bollenbach (fifth, 200 IM, 3:04.83; fourth, 100 backstroke, 1:23.31), Edie Bollenbach (third, 50 freestyle, :29.63), Drabenstadt (fourth, 50 freestyle, :29.83; fifth, 100 breaststroke, 1:34.75), Burke (third, 100 butterfly, 1:34.86; sixth, 100 freestyle, 1:19.28), Crary (third, 100 freestyle, 1:08.27), Mariah Clark (third, 500 freestyle, 6:58.33), Ryan (fourth, 500 freestyle, 7:14.46) and Beuthin (fifth, 500 freestyle, 7:38.05; sixth, 100 backstroke, 1:33.26).
Allison Lochner, Puls, Groshek and Edie Bollenbach kicked off the dual by placing second in the 200 medley relay (2:11.79).
Allison Lochner, Drabenstadt, Edie Bollenbach and Puls swam their way to second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.35).
Lodi closed out the dual by taking the top two spots in the 400 freestyle relay. Burke, Emma Lochner, Brisky and Edie Bollenbach came in first (4:5091), while Beuthin, Clark, Ryan and Violet Bollenbach were second (5:13.18).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.