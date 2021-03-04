100 breaststroke

Ella Puls won the 100 breaststroke in both of Lodi’s duals last week.

The Lodi girls swim team continued its busy early-season schedule with two more meets last week. The Blue Devils hosted both Oregon and Monona Grove.

On Feb. 23, the Lady Blue Devils came away with an 82-82 tie against visiting Oregon.

Lodi faced a tough challenge against Monona Grove on Feb. 25. The Silver Eagles cruised to a 104-66 victory.

With the results, the Blue Devils moved to 0-3-1 in duals this season.

The Lady Blue Devils will be back in the pool on March 9, when they will host Waunakee at 6 p.m.

Monona Grove 104 Lodi 66

Ella Puls led the Blue Devils in the dual with Monona Grove with a pair of victories.

Puls scored her first win in the 50-yard freestyle with her time of 27.38 seconds. She then took top honors in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.19).

Lodi’s Allison Lochner was the runner-up in the 100 freestyle (1:06.77), to go along with a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:28.18).

Mariah Clark helped the Blue Devils by placing second in the 500 freestyle (6:54.96) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:36.47).

The Lady Blue Devils’ Anna Crary had a solid meet. She was third in both the 100 freestyle (1:07.18) and 200 freestyle (2:27.18).

Edie Bollenbach (fourth, 50 freestyle, :29.67), Moriah Drabenstadt (fifth, 50 freestyle, :30.87; fifth, 100 breaststroke, 1:32.22), Gazmin Burke (fifth, 100 freestyle, 1:09.08), Grace Ryan (third, 500 freestyle, 7:12.11), Jessica Brisky (fourth, 200 IM, 2:48.62; third, 100 breaststroke, 1:30.55), Sydney Groshek (fifth, 200 IM, 2:54.0; third, 100 butterfly, 1:21.29), Emma Lochner (fifth, 100 butterfly, 1:27.66; fourth, 100 backstroke, 1:26.01), Violet Bollenbach (sixth, 200 IM, 2:58.98; third, 100 backstroke, 1:20.35) and Kiley Beuthin (fourth, 500 freestyle, 7:28.75 sixth, 100 backstroke, 1:29.36) also swam for the Lady Blue Devils.

Lodi came in second in all three relays. Allison Lochner, Puls, Groshek and Edie Bollenbach were second in the 200 medley relay (2:13.79), while Allison Lochner, Drabenstadt, Edie Bollenbach and Puls were the runner ups in the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.44). Burke, Emma Lochner, Brisky and Edie Bollenbach concluded the meet by placing second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:36.72).

Oregon 82 Lodi 82

The dual with Oregon was a battle to the end. Every point counted in the outcome.

Puls and Groshek had the only individual wins for Lodi.

Puls touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.24). She was also second in the 50 freestyle (:27.40).

Groshek came in first in the 100 butterfly (1:22.52), to go along with a fourth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:59.70).

Emma Lochner was second in the 100 butterfly (1:31.35) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:28.43), while Allison Lochner garnered second place in the 100 freestyle (1:07.24).

Adding to Lodi’s point total was Brisky (third, 200 IM, 2:49.98; fourth, 100 breaststroke, 1:29.89), Violet Bollenbach (fifth, 200 IM, 3:04.83; fourth, 100 backstroke, 1:23.31), Edie Bollenbach (third, 50 freestyle, :29.63), Drabenstadt (fourth, 50 freestyle, :29.83; fifth, 100 breaststroke, 1:34.75), Burke (third, 100 butterfly, 1:34.86; sixth, 100 freestyle, 1:19.28), Crary (third, 100 freestyle, 1:08.27), Mariah Clark (third, 500 freestyle, 6:58.33), Ryan (fourth, 500 freestyle, 7:14.46) and Beuthin (fifth, 500 freestyle, 7:38.05; sixth, 100 backstroke, 1:33.26).

Allison Lochner, Puls, Groshek and Edie Bollenbach kicked off the dual by placing second in the 200 medley relay (2:11.79).

Allison Lochner, Drabenstadt, Edie Bollenbach and Puls swam their way to second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:56.35).

Lodi closed out the dual by taking the top two spots in the 400 freestyle relay. Burke, Emma Lochner, Brisky and Edie Bollenbach came in first (4:5091), while Beuthin, Clark, Ryan and Violet Bollenbach were second (5:13.18).

