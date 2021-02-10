In their first meeting on Jan. 12, the Poynette and Lodi girls basketball teams put on a remarkable offensive display. Both teams hit 11 three-pointers in a thriller the Pumas won 79-78.
The Blue Devils and Lady Pumas did not quite put up the same numbers in their latest meeting last Saturday, but both teams did drain seven treys.
Visiting Lodi was able to get some revenge on Poynette with a 62-46 victory in the regular-season finale for both teams.
“It is always tough to play at Poynette and we had a battle the first time we faced them,” Lodi coach Michelle Puls said. “We really focused on defense all week and this was definitely the difference in the game. This was another great team and hopefully we can carry this momentum into the playoffs.”
The Lady Blue Devils won their final two games of the regular season to move to 5-9.
It was the third straight loss for the Lady Pumas. They finished the regular season with a 6-9 record.
“Lodi did a great job of rebounding as well as playing some excellent man-man defense forcing us into 24 turnovers,” Poynette coach Tom Mackey said. “We had some good looks at shots close to the basket but failed to convert on many of them.”
Lodi finished 4-4 in the Capitol North to place second behind 8-0 Lake Mills. The Pumas were fifth with a 2-6 mark.
Neither team was able to get off to the hot start like in the first meeting, as both teams played great defense in the first half on Saturday.
Dylann Harrington and Lauryn Milne combined for 17 points in the first half and helped Lodi 23-20 lead.
Laken Wagner led Poynette in the first half with four points.
Lodi picked up the pace offensively in big way in the second half. The Blue Devils erupted for 39 points to run away from the Pumas.
The Lady Blue Devils outscored Poynette 39-26 in the second half.
In the first meeting, Harrington and Milne combined for 70 of the Blue Devils’ 78 points. They once again played a big role on Saturday, as both finished with 20 points.
Lodi’s Taylor Ripp also scored in double figures. She finished with 11 points.
Poynette had 11 players score in the game, but none in double digits. Megan Reddeman had a team-high eight points, while Rachel Yelk and Emma McGlynn added seven each.
Milne paced Lodi with 11 rebounds, while Wagner led Poynette with five.
Ripp, Milne and Ella Puls each dished out three assists for the Blue Devils while Reddeman had three for the Pumas.
Harrington, Ripp and Reddeman led all defenders with three steals each.
The Lady Pumas opened the WIAA Division 3 playoffs earlier this week. The sixth-seeded Pumas played at third-seeded Watertown Luther Prep. The winner will take on second-seeded Marshall in the regional semifinals on Friday.
The third-seeded Blue Devils will kick off its Division 3 postseason run this Friday at second-seeded Richland Center.
Lodi 61 Columbus 43
Lodi snapped a five-game losing streak with a convincing win over host Columbus on Feb. 1.
“We wanted to finish out the regular season on high note and place second in conference,” Puls said. “Therefore, we needed to win at Columbus, and we did just that. We took care of business on defense and it was a great team effort.”
It was the Blue Devils second win over the Cardinals this season. They won 51-46 at home on Dec. 17.
Lodi used a stellar defensive effort to take a 29-18 halftime lead.
The Lady Blue Devils added to the lead with a 32-25 showing in the second half.
Milne finished with a game-high 25 points, while Harrington came away with 12. Milne also led Lodi with 12 rebounds, while Sam Klann grabbed seven.
Puls, Klann and Milne each had three assists.
Alise Hayes paced Columbus with nine points.
Belleville 62 Poynette 47
Before taking on Lodi, Poynette dropped a Capitol Conference crossover game to visiting Belleville on Feb. 2.
“Belleville did a good job of getting a lot of offensive rebounds and we struggled with their height advantage,” Mackey said.
The Pumas hung with Belleville in the first half and only trailed 32-28 at halftime.
Belleville blew the game open in the second half with a 30-19 outburst.
Reddeman had a great all-around game for the Lady Pumas. She led them in scoring (23 points), rebounds (three) and steals (four). Sydney Small matched Reddeman with three rebounds, while Katelyn Chadwick tied her with four steals.
