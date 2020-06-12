The American Legion, Department of Wisconsin has announced that it will hold a virtual veteran suicide awareness walk next month. Join Department (state) Commander David Wischer in this virtual challenge supporting veteran suicide awareness.
“The purpose of the Engage 22 Run/Walk is to raise public awareness about the crucial issues facing America’s veterans and their families,” Wischer said in a news release. “An estimated 22 veterans commit suicide each day. Traumatic brain injuries have become a signature wound of the Global War on Terrorism and up to 20% of the men and women who served in Iraq or Afghanistan are believed to experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Veterans still have difficulty receiving health care in a timely manner and many have been waiting years to have their disability claims resolved. We owe it to those who served our country to never forget their sacrifice and devotion. We are walking for those who marched for us.”
The Engage 22 Virtual Run/Walk can be completed at any time and results can be submitted on July 17. The event promotes a 2.2-mile walk, run, or bike ride; a-22 mile run, bike ride or Ruck; or chose any distance in between. The purpose is to show support and raise awareness no matter the distance.
The registration fee is $15 and will include a t-shirt and race bib. It’s a great opportunity to get out and get active with family and friends as well. Also participating in the walk will be Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar, Wisconsin American Legion Department Adjutant Nathan Gear and Interim Adjutant Paul Fisk, and Wisconsin American Legion Foundation President and Past Department Commander Jim Reigel.
For more information about the Engage 22 Run/Walk or to register, visit www.wilegion.org or call 608-745-1090.
The Wisconsin American Legion is the state’s largest veterans service organization with over 53,000 members and 506 posts in communities across Wisconsin serving troops, veterans and youth since 1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.