A sluggish first half spelled doom for the Lodi boys basketball team in its WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal with visiting McFarland.
The third-seeded Spartans raced out to a double-digit halftime lead and knocked off the second-seeded Blue Devils 66-57.
The Blue Devils dropped six of their final nine games and finished the season 9-8 overall.
Lodi was looking to advance to a regional final for the third time in four years. The Blue Devils have not won a regional title since 2016.
McFarland had its playoff run end one game later after falling 55-53 to fourth-seeded Madison Edgewood in the regional final.
The Spartans had a hot start to the regional semifinal. Pete Pavelec hit three three-pointers to help McFarland sprint out to an 18-5 lead.
Lodi struggled offensively most of the first half and trailed 31-19 at halftime.
The Blue Devils were able to make things interesting for a while in the second half. They scored the first seven points of the half to cut the deficit to 31-26.
Lodi only trailed 48-45 with 4 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, but the Blue Devils would get no closer. McFarland outscored them 18-13 the rest of the way.
The Blue Devils held a 38-35 advantage in the second half.
Trey Traeder had a monster night for Lodi. He poured in a game-high 26 points.
Brady Ring came away with eight points for the Blue Devils, while Cayden Coddington and Erik Lincoln added seven each.
McFarland had a very balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures. Pavelec led the way with 22 points, while Jackson Werwinski, Blake Kes and Aidan Chislom contributed 10 apiece.
The regional semifinal loss marked the end for Lodi’s senior class of Ethyn Meyer, Traeder, Quinn Faust, Coddington, Connor Faust, Chance Meier, Greg Lins and Garrett Edge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.