Almost 300 skiers and 11 teams traveled to Iola for the Iola Invitational Meet last Saturday.
The Ice Age girls ski team finished sixth. They were paced by a 12th-palce finish by Norah Lee and 19th-place finish by Amelia Heider.
Coach Dale Fanney comments,”
“The best skiers in the state were here today and Norah really had a great race,” Ice Age coach Dale Fanney said. “Amelia also improved from her race last week, passing a couple of girls who had beaten her previously.”
Anna Vanderhoef and Emily Whyte finished 37th and 39th, respectively for the Ice Age girls.
In the girls JV race, Audrey Bakken finished 10th, followed by Jordyn Jarvi (11th) and Jenna Bakken (12th).
The Ice Age boys came away with ninth pace. They were led by Todd Niles (44th), Nathan Ducat (48th), Sam Clepper (57th) and Nolan Feasel (59th).
“The boys race was really competitive with the Top 10 boys in the state racing,” Fanney said. “The course is hilly and demanding which prepares our skiers for the state meet in Cable.”
The Ice Age middle school teams also raced in Iola. They took part in a 3k skate race. The Girls were led by Emily Berger, Adrienne Bakken and Annabell Niles, while the boys were led by Troy Niles, Jesse Munson and Isaiah Birkrem.
This week the Ice Age teams host North Kettle Moraine and Blackhawk for a Skiathlon race in Lodi.
