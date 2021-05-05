The Lodi boys golf team continued its great start to the spring by winning two more Capitol Conference mini-meets last week.
On April 27, the Blue Devils turned in a score of 163 to win a mini-meet at Lake Ripley Country Club in Cambridge.
Cambridge came in second with a 175, followed by Lakeside Lutheran (185), Luther Prep (188), Monticello-Belleville (202), Lake Mills (207), Columbus (210), Wisconsin Heights (212) and New Glarus (DNF).
Haley Thoeny led the Blue Devils with a 39, which put her just one stroke behind medalist Nick Buckman of Cambridge (38).
Lodi’s Kogan Baron was seventh overall with a 42.
Bailey Clark and Brian Meitzner both had rounds of 41 to close out the scoring for Lodi.
The Blue Devils followed it up with another win in the third Capitol mini-meet at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in Monroe. They fired a 184 to finish two strokes ahead of second-place Cambridge (186).
Lakeside Lutheran was a close third with a 187, followed by Luther Prep (206), Lake Mills (216), Columbus (219), Monticello-Belleville (220), Wisconsin Heights (230) and New Glarus (DNF).
Baron led the charge for the Blue Devils with a 43, which put him in third place overall.
Thoeny was not far behind in sixth place with a 45, while Clark tied for eighth with a 46.
Meitzner shot a 50 to round out the team score.
The Blue Devils will compete in an invite at Erin Hills Golf Course at 8 a.m. on Saturday. They will then travel to Lake Mills for a Capitol Conference mini-meet at 3:30 p.m. on May 11.
