The area will be well represented at the WIAA Division 2 state track meet after the Lodi and Poynette boys and girls track teams put together solid performances at the Viroqua Regional and Whitewater Sectional.
The Blue Devil boys led the way by qualifying for state in nine events, while the Lodi girls advanced in six. The Lodi boys had Brody Nyffenegger, Lucas Heyroth, Parker Heintz and Melvin McIntyre qualify for state individually, along with two relays. The Blue Devil girls had Lily Strong, Lauryn Milne, Ella Puls and a relay advance
The Poynette girls will be represented at state by Katelyn Chadwick and Megan Reddeman in two events each, while the Puma boys were able to qualify a relay
The WIAA Division 2 state meet will be held at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the UW-La Crosse campus this Friday.
Viroqua Regional
The Lodi girls claimed the regional crown with 144 team points, while Westby (116) and Poynette (79) followed in second and third place, respectively.
The Blue Devil boys came away with 116.5 points to place second behind Richland Center (148). The Pumas finished in eighth place with 44.5 points.
Strong, Puls and Milne led the way for the Blue Devil girls. They each won a regional title.
Strong ran to a win in the 100 (12.63 seconds) and a second-place finish in the 200 (:26.84).
Puls topped the field in the shot put (38-feet, 4.5-inches), to go along with a third-place finish in the 200 (:27.64).
Milne earned a regional title in the 200 (:26.70). She was the runner-up in the triple jump (35-5.75).
Sammy Nyffenegger (third, 100, :12.97; fourth, triple jump, 34-4), Dylann Harrington (seventh, 100, :13.99; fourth, shot put, 33-5.5), Samantha Klann (sixth, shot put, 30-10; second, discus, 100-7), Emma Glaser (sixth, discus, 76-10), Lexi Meek (second, 400, 1:02.56), Norah Lee (third, 800, 2:32.39), Holly Jelinek (eighth, 800, 2:51.64), Claire Schoenemann (seventh, 1,600, 6:24.62), Taylor Ripp (seventh, 100 hurdles, :17.66; fifth, 300 hurdles, :55.56), Allison Lochner (sixth, pole vault, 8-6), Lilly Callahan (seventh, pole vault, 8-feet) and Caitlin Skellenger (fourth, long jump, 15-4) also had top-eight finishes for the Lodi girls.
The Blue Devil girls had the foursome of Puls, Milne, Harrington and Meek win the 1,600 relay (4:11.89), while Milne, Puls, Strong and Harrington were second in the 800 relay (1:52.13). Schoenemann, Jelinek, Anna Florin and Lee came in third in the 3,200 relay (11:37.81).
Chadwick and Reddeman led the Poynette girls at the regional.
Reddeman garnered titles in the high jump (5-2) and pole vault (9-3). She was also sixth in the 100 hurdles (:17.64).
Chadwick took top honors in the 3,200 (13:02.13) and was second in the 1,600 (5:40.33).
Rachel Yelk (fourth, 100, :13.62; eighth, long jump, 14-6), Jessica Bruchs (fourth, 200, :28.17; third, long jump, 15-7.5; fifth, triple jump, 34-4), Leah Hutchinson (seventh, 200, :31.24), Felicia Ritzke (sixth, 1,600, 6:22.64) and Gracie Bergeman (seventh, discus, 72-2) added top-eight finishes for the Puma girls.
The Poynette girls had Olivia Radewan, Olivia Ripp, Yelk and Bruchs place fourth in the 400 relay (:54.69), while Radewan, Ripp, Hutchinson and Yelk were fourth in the 800 relay (1:56.89).
Heintz and Heyroth had the only wins for the Lodi boys.
Heyroth had a dominate day with titles in the 110 hurdles (:14.88), 300 hurdles (:41.34) and long jump (22-6.75).
Heintz outlasted the field in the 800 (2:07.04).
The Blue Devil boys also got top-eight finishes from Nyffenegger (second, 100, :11.39; third, triple jump, 41-6), Cayden Coddington (second, 200, :23.03), Noah Houdek (fourth, 400, :56.86), Ben Schultz (eighth, 1,600, 5:39.11), Connor Pecard (fourth, 3,200, 10:53.20), Amos Weber (fourth, discus, 113-8) and McIntyre (third, pole vault, 12-9).
Lodi also claimed a pair of relay wins. Heyroth, Marcus Malig, Coddington and Nyffenegger were first in the 800 relay (1:33.42), while Heintz, Sean Crowder, Weber and Pecard were victorious in the 3,200 relay (8:40.45).
Coddington, Nyffenegger, Heintz and Crowder added a second-place finish in the 1,600 relay (3:36.42).
Trent Sickenberger had the highest individual finish for the Poynette boys. He was the runner-up in the 800 (2:11.38).
The Pumas’ Tucker Johnson, Austin Kruger, Trent Chadwick and Sickenberger were second in the 3,200 relay (8:41.66).
Jimmy Heath (sixth, 100, :11.96), Avery O’Dea (seventh, 200, :25.67), Trent Sickenberger (second, 800, 2:11.38), Trent Chadwick (sixth, 800, 2:15.04), Johnson (third, 3,200, 10:52.20), Hans Mueller (eighth, 110 hurdles, :18.46), Reggie Buss (fifth, shot put, 39-6.5), Karl Hanosek (eighth, discus, 99-7), Brock Chadwick (fifth, triple jump, 41-6) and Jacobo Castillo-Rosalas (seventh, triple jump, 36-8.25) contributed top-eight finishes for the Poynette boys.
Whitewater Sectional
The Lodi boys led the way at the sectional. They finished first with 72 team points, while Jefferson was second with 63.
The Poynette boys finished in 29th place with five points.
The Blue Devils girls just missed out on a sectional crown by three points, 54-51, to Edgewood. Poynette was seventh with 33 team points.
Heyroth punched his ticket to state after winning sectional titles in the 100 hurdles (:14.93), 300 hurdles (:39.61) and long jump (23-0.5).
Nyffenegger advanced in two events after placing third in the triple jump (43-4.75) and fourth in the 100 (:11.59).
Heintz is moving on in the 800 after placing fourth (2:01.30).
McIntyre placed third in the pole vault (13-3) to extend his season.
Lodi had Heintz, Crowder, Weber and Pecard win a sectional crown in the 3,200 relay (8:30.28), while Heyroth, Malig, Coddington and Nyffenegger teamed up to take second in the 800 relay (1:32.18). Both relays will compete at state.
The Poynette boys placed in just one event, but Tucker Johnson Kruger, Trent Chadwick and Sickenberger qualified for state in the 3,200 relay after placing fourth (8:38.36).
Strong and Milne both qualified for state in two events for the Lodi girls.
Strong was third in both the 100 (:13.08) and 200 (:26.59).
Milne is moving on after placing third in the triple jump (36-6.5) and fourth in the 200 (:26.65).
Puls advanced to state with a third-place finish in the shot put (38-10).
Sammy Nyffenegger (sixth, 100, :13.56), Meek (seventh, 400, 1:03.03) and Lee (fifth, 800, 2:29.89) had one top-eight finish each.
The Blue Devil girls advanced their 1,600 relay team of Puls, Milne, Harrington and Meek to state. They won the sectional with their time of 4:10.97.
The Puma girls had Chadwick and Reddeman both qualify for state in two events.
Reddeman led the way with a title in the high jump (5-3). She was the runner-up in the pole vault (10-feet).
Chadwick is moving on after placing second in the 3,200 (11:55.79) and third in the 1,600 (5:23.96).
Bruchs (eighth, 200, :28.54) was the only other Poynette girl to place in the top eight.