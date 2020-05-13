On April 8, a group of nine former Columbia County Board members sent a letter to the current county supervisors. The letter was in regards to the upcoming election of a Board Chairperson and the subsequent Vice Chair seats.
The letter expressed concern over current Chairman, Vern Gove, seeking a another term in a position he’s held since 2014. If re-elected, it would be his fourth consecutive term as Chairman.
“From our collective experience, we believe that one of the historical strengths of the Columbia County Board has been the tradition for well over a hundred years of not re-electing a County Board Chair to consecutive 2-year terms,” the letter states. “Although the County Board has not established a mandatory term limit for its Chair, for well over a century no County Board Chair has served consecutive terms until 2016. The County tradition had been that the current Board Vice Chair would be elected as Board Chair for the next term. We had recently created the positions of First Vice Chair and Second Vice Chair rather than having a single Vice Chair.”
First Vice Chair Dan Drew also announced his plan to run for Chairman. James Foley is the current Second Vice Chair. The former board members were concerned that the long-standing tradition, one that’s been upheld since the inception of the Board in 1846, was no longer being recognized.
The tradition has been that a Chairperson serves their two-year term and a new person takes over the seat. Per tradition, the First Vice Chair would typically take over as Chair and the Second Vice Chair has become First Vice Chair.
“There’s a number of reasons for that,” District 28 (town of West Point, wards 1-3) Supervisor Kevin Kessler said. “If someone gets too entrenched, after a period of time you might get a few board members that are like-thinking with the chairperson and then they end up on influential committees. There’s an advantage of having new perspectives.”
Of the nine signees of the letter, five were past Chairpersons — Harlan Baumgartner, Debra Wopat, Susan Martin, Robert Westby and Andy Ross, who was the Chairman before Gove. Also signing were four past board members — Teresa Sumnicht, Susanna Bradley, Bruce Rahke and Fred Teitgen.
Ross was in support of Gove running for a second term in 2016.
“I supported breaking from the tradition in 2018 because of the building project,” he said. “Changing horses midstream on a $47 million project when the leadership had the project well in hand would not be wise.”
Now it has come to the attention of the former board Chairs and members that Gove has become too “entrenched” in the position, and perhaps other committees and commissions are going down a road not wanted.
“One of my long-standing concerns about the County Board’s structure has been that in some cases, committee membership has become somewhat stagnant because of lack of membership evolution,” Martin said. “My fear has always been that this could result in the committee members becoming so strongly committed to their assigned committees’ roles that they lose sight of the needs of the county as a whole. The sum of the parts must be greater than any one part.”
Other past members have noticed an attitude change in Gove as well — another reason they signed the letter asking for a change.
District 27 Supervisor Nancy Long, who serves Wards 3-6 in the city of Lodi accepted the letter and said that the past practices have merit because it “encourages shared governance, broader participation in decision making and supports leadership opportunities.”
“Rotating terms allows those who might aspire to leadership roles to learn about a variety of positions and gain experience,” she added. “We benefit by the introduction of new perspectives on complex issues and challenges facing county government.”
The former members who were behind the letter hope that the current board can go back to the near 180-year tradition of the continuous turnover of the Chairperson seat.
“This process does provide for change while allowing for continuity,” Ross said.
Also in the letter, it reads, “Our tradition has served the County and its citizens well and has allowed us to avoid some of the discord and unbecoming behavior that’s been evident in our other counties.”
By law after an election, the County Board met April 21. The board swore in new supervisors and then adjourned. The County Board was scheduled to meet on May 20 to vote on the new positions, but agreed to push it back to May 27 — the day after Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order expires. It is at that meeting that Kessler and other supervisors have the expectation for the board to vote for chairperson and the vice chair seats.
“I could not agree more that the Columbia County Board of Supervisors take steps to return to its former tradition of a one-term Chair,” Martin said. “This tradition had proven to be a most effective way of ensuring a strong leadership progression, for it creates a six-year commitment to governmental guidance for the Board.”
District 26 Supervisor Bob Koch has enjoyed working with both Gove and Drew on the board and said he will base his vote for the person who shows interest in the entire county, not just portions. Koch serves both the city of Lodi (Wards 1-2) and the town of Lodi (Wards 4-5).
“I appreciate the argument the letter writers are trying to convey,” Koch said. “I will base my vote for chair on who has mostly been present over the last term for all of the committees and departments, and who has displayed an interest in the entire county. In Lodi we are at one of the far points from the county seat, Portage. I want a chair who shows as much support for Lodi as they do for Portage.”
Term limits were never needed
As a former County Chairman, Ross never saw a reason for term limits within the board. For most of its history, the board operated under the tradition of not electing a Chairman for consecutive terms.
Ross said that he wouldn’t be in favor of future boards putting in a term-limit amendment. It was his observation that past boards have felt that less is more and had flexibility where it was sees fit.
“No need to create a rule that has never been needed,” Ross said.
There was only one other occasion where a Chairmen served multiple terms, and it was during the Civil War.
Ross was supportive of previous extras terms by Gove as Chairman because of a big project that the county was in the midst of.
Ross is in favor of the board having some flexibility when needed, like during the $47 million project. Having the board get back to the long-standing tradition allows that flexibility to stay intact.
“There is a growing demand for term limits at all levels of government. When the governing body can listen and take action without the need to create a rule that is inflexible, that is the best approach,” Ross said. “There are good quality board members who have the skills and understanding to lead the county in the coming two years. When I follow the turmoil that has plagued other county boards and having been in local government since 1995 (Poynette Village Board from 1994-2000), it is my sincere feeling that change is good for all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.