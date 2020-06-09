The Cousins Subs restaurant, located at N1551 Sunset Drive in Lodi, is under new ownership.
The company recently announced in a news release that TMart Operations I, LLC — represented by president Jeremy Alsaker — is taking over the franchise location, along with his wife, Sarah. The couple each have more than 20 years of franchise experience, with other national brands like Dunkin’ and Pizza Hut.
“My family and our company are equally excited and proud to be the newest members of the Cousins Subs family,” Jeremy said in the release. “We look forward to extending the passion for Cousins Subs that we’ve seen from our predecessors in Lodi and the Cousins Subs Leadership Team.
The Alsakers purchased the franchise location from Kim and Cindy Reeve, and Roland and Cristi Maier, all of whom owned the location for nearly 20 years.
“Jeremy and Sarah of TMart Operations I, LCC will be extraordinary Cousins Subs franchise owners and operators,” Vice President of Development at Cousins Subs Joe Ferguson said. “They share our long-standing commitment to exceeding guests’ expectations and we know they will work to consistently improve and offer more to their patrons and communities.”
