Food pantries, school meal programs, and other food security efforts throughout south central Wisconsin will be able to provide dairy, beef and pork products to families and individuals in need thanks to $4,500 worth of contributions from Vita Plus.
These contributions are part of the Vita Plus Serving Customers & Rural Communities Project. Vita Plus, an employee-owned livestock feed and nutrition company, has committed $100,000 to support rural food security initiatives throughout the Upper Midwest. The purposes of the project are to assist those in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic while also supporting dairy, swine, and beef producers by purchasing their products as dairy and livestock farms face subsequent market challenges. Through this broad-based effort, local Vita Plus nutrition consultants and facilities will identify opportunities to make a difference in the communities where they and their customers live and work.
“Farmers are the backbone of our food supply,” said Kari Herbrand, Vita Plus formulation specialist and Dane resident. “During these uncertain times, it’s vital to support our farmers by purchasing dairy, beef and pork products, and I’m glad we can help provide these high-quality proteins to nourish our communities.”
The following contributions have been made as part of the Vita Plus Serving Customers & Rural Communities Project:
— Reach Out Lodi received $500 to purchase ground beef and pork products to distribute through its food pantry.
— Dohrmann Enterprises, Inc., Lallemand Animal Health, Volac, and Dairyland Laboratories, Inc. added funds to a Vita Plus contribution for a total of $2,250 to purchase ground beef from Lodi Sausage Co. and Meat Market, which offered special pricing during this time of need. The meat will be distributed by the food pantries in Lodi, Portage and Poynette.
— The Waunakee Food Pantry received $500 to purchase beef products and distribute to those in need.
— The Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry received 230 one-pound packages of seasoned ground pork purchased from Wyttenbach Meats in Prairie du Sac, which offered special pricing and contributed additional product for this project.
— A Vita Plus contribution and private donations were used to purchase 500 half-pound bags of cheese curds from Carr Valley Cheese Company in La Valle. The curds will be distributed through the Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry and Reedsburg Area Food Pantry.
— The Reedsburg Area Food Pantry received 167 pounds of breakfast sausage and Italian pork sausage purchased from The Meat Market in Baraboo.
— The Wisconsin Heights School District received $500 to purchase milk to send home with students as part of its weekly meal program.
—The Oregon FFA Alumni received $1,000 to put toward its efforts to purchase milk, cheese and beef sticks to be donated to the local food pantry.
“Meat and dairy products might seem like a luxury to some families, especially right now,” said Dr. Michelle Chang-Der Bedrosian, Vita Plus forage specialist and Middleton resident. “But these foods are nutrient-dense and make a big difference for kids. I’m glad we can do something to provide that nutrition in our rural communities.”
Vita Plus Corporation is an employee-owned company headquartered in Madison, and has been serving livestock producers since 1948. More than just a feed supplier, Vita Plus consultants offer the latest cutting-edge technology, nutrition and management information. For more information about the organization, call 800.362.8334 or go online at www.vitaplus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.