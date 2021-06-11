The Lodi girls soccer team had a successful final week of the regular season. The Blue Devils garnered a win and a tie.
The Blue Devils snapped a four-game losing streak after picking up a 2-1 Capitol Conference victory over host Cambridge-Deerfield on June 1.
In the regular-season finale on June 3, Lodi played to a 2-2 tie against host Wisconsin Heights.
The Blue Devils finished 2-8-2 overall during the regular season. They went 2-3-2 in the Capitol Conference to finish in fifth place.
Sugar River claimed the conference crown with a 7-0 mark, while Luther Prep and Lake Mills tied for second place after going 3-1-3.
The Blue Devils earned a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 4 playoffs and will host sixth-seeded Adams-Friendship at 7 p.m. on June 10.
Lodi 2 Cambridge-Deerfield 1
Lodi scored a goal in each half to earn its second conference win.
Cambridge-Deerfield scored 10 minutes into the game to garner some early momentum.
The Blue Devils tied the game with a goal by Grasyn Schmidt during the 23rd minute. Paris Rose had the assist.
Lodi’s Taylor Peterson scored the winning goal 11 minutes into the second half.
Blue Devil goalie Olivia Lange secured the win with three saves.
Lodi 2 Wisconsin Heights 2
After a scoreless first half, both teams picked up a pair of goals in the final 45 minutes.
Lodi looked to be headed toward a win after scoring the first two goals of the second half.
Peterson scored off an assist by Gianna Burke six minutes into the second half.
The lead grew to 2-0 14 minutes later on a goal by Lea Traeder. Anna Stratton had the assist.
Wisconsin Heights cut the lead in half four minutes later and tied the game in the 81st minute.
Lange finished the game with five saves.