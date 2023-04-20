The Board of Directors of Poynette Pioneer Place have announced the sale of the Pioneer Place Elderly Housing Units to Future Wisconsin Housing. Future Wisconsin Housing is a nonprofit corporation based in Madison that specializes in operating elderly housing units. The primary goal of the Board was to find a company that would continue to manage the units with minimum disruption from current operation.
The Board decided on Future Wisconsin Housing because they operate these types of facilities throughout Wisconsin. The first housing unit, Pioneer Place (I), 202 Hillside Terrace, Poynette, finished construction and went into operation in 1974. Since then, 3 more units, Pioneer Place ( II), 298 Seward Street, Pioneer (III), 238 Seward Street, and Pioneer (IV), 298 Meadow Lane, Poynette were built by 2020.
The units were originally managed by the Pioneer Place Board of Directors and HUD. About 15 years ago, Housing Urban Development (HUD) required the board to hire a management company. Meridian Management Company from Middleton, Wis was selected and has continuously managed the units.
Meridian will continue to manage the units under the new ownership. In the last few years, the Pioneer Place Board in the best interest of the residents, decided to sell the units to a company specializing in this type of housing.
The sale of the properties netted approximately $2 million dollars. The Pioneer Place Board has now established a new non-profit corporation, Poynette Area Community Endowment Inc., (PACE). This new corporation has the distinct honor to distribute the $2 million dollars to nonprofit 501c3, or equivalent entities in the Poynette school district area. The grants will be made over a 10-year period. The first year, with no applications required, the PACE Board has decided who would receive the grants.
In the future, grants will be made to approved entities that make applications to the Poynette Area Community Endowment. Inc. A review of applicants will be made by a team of members and presented to PACE Board of Directors for decision on grants approvals. Instructions on making applications will be announced at a later date. The grant applications will be required to be submitted by October 1st of each year for the next nine years.