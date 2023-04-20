The Board of Directors of Poynette Pioneer Place have announced the sale of the Pioneer Place Elderly Housing Units to Future Wisconsin Housing. Future Wisconsin Housing is a nonprofit corporation based in Madison that specializes in operating elderly housing units. The primary goal of the Board was to find a company that would continue to manage the units with minimum disruption from current operation.

The Board decided on Future Wisconsin Housing because they operate these types of facilities throughout Wisconsin. The first housing unit, Pioneer Place (I), 202 Hillside Terrace, Poynette, finished construction and went into operation in 1974. Since then, 3 more units, Pioneer Place ( II), 298 Seward Street, Pioneer (III), 238 Seward Street, and Pioneer (IV), 298 Meadow Lane, Poynette were built by 2020.