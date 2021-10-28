It is Green Bay Packers season and the Lodi Public Library has a fundraiser that's made for this time of year.
Raffle tickets are on sale now as the library kicks into a football-themed fundraiser to help raise money for the library’s early literacy initiative. The grand prize will be two tickets to the Green Bay Packers–Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday, Jan. 2, worth over $250. This is a potentially historic game, as it marks the end of the regular season and possibly the last regular season game that Aaron Rodgers plays as a Green Bay Packer.
Additional raffle prizes include a signed LeRoy Butler jersey, cash prizes of $100 and $50, and Packers bobbleheads. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 and can be purchased at the front desk of the Lodi Public Library. Winners will be drawn on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Attendance is not required to win.
As an early promotion, while they last, anyone who buys at least $20 in raffle tickets will get a free rookie card of a current Green Bay Packers player, including stars such as Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones.
This fundraiser is part of the library’s Early Literacy Initiative, which seeks to add new furniture, play materials, and books to the children’s department.