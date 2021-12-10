Lodi United Methodist Church’s Dolly Fund, which honors Viola (Dolly) Nichols Thistle, a long-time devout church member, gave out another round of grants to various organizations in the area.
Four seniors at Lodi High School were also given Dolly Fund scholarships.
The eight grants were given to the Lodi Police Department, Lift Lodi, Reach Out Lodi, River Haven Homeless Shelter, Sauk Prairie Literacy Center, the Lodi School District, the Lodi Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and the Lodi Public Library to help with various projects and initiatives. Representatives joined the LUMC congregation during its 10 a.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 5, and were each given checks during a brief presentation.
Police Chief Wayne Smith accepted the grant on behalf of the Lodi PD, which will use the money to help purchase five mobile defibrillators that will be placed in the department’s squad cars. Smith noted that in almost all crashes or other instances in the area, a police officer is usually the first on scene. He said that while the Lodi Area EMS is fantastic, the grant will “help us respond and hopefully make a difference during cardiac arrests.”
Director of Lift Lodi, Sarah Keyeski, accepted the grant on the organization’s behalf, which focuses on addressing loneliness and division to cultivate a sense of community connectedness. The grant will help Loft Lodi plan its Day of Service in 2022, scheduled for Saturday, May 14.
“As a mental health counselor, I see the struggling parts of the community,” Keyeski said. “We’re not put here to be alone, but to be together and have that connectedness to lift others up.”
Reach Out Lodi Managing Director Mary Wilkes accepted a grant, which will go toward a new utility shed being built, as well as toward the various programs offered by ROL.
“For everyone at Reach Out Lodi, we are deeply humbled and appreciative of the Dolly Fund grant to enhance our efforts,” Wilkes said.
The grant toward the Lodi School District was accepted by Terry Haag, a School Board member. The grant will go toward replacing the marquee sign along Highway 60 by the district’s athletic fields.
“When it broke, we realized how many people had been looking at that sign (for information), Haag said.
The Lodi Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) also received a grant, accepted by Melissa Walsh, a first grade teacher at Lodi Primary School. The grant will be used for additions to Heritage Park — an ADA compliant playground adjacent to the school. Specifically, the PTO is looking to add a rock climbing wall.
“There’s still one large piece to add and this will help us get closer to the end of that project,” Walsh said.
The Lodi Public Library was given $1,000 to help with its early literacy initiative, specifically to purchase books. The grant helped Library Director Alex LeClair reach the overall $10,000 goal for that program — $5,000 for furniture for the children’s area, and the other $5,000 for books. LeClair said depending on the target age range for books, the $1,000 from LUMC should purchase about 80-100 books.
“The donations, big and small, is people coming together and having a transformative nature for the library,” LeClair said.
Executive Director of River Haven Homeless Shelter Amy Luebke accepted her grant. The shelter is located in Portage and will use the money to cover daily expenses. Laurie Pffifner accepted the grant on behalf of the Sauk Prairie Area Literacy Council, where she is a Board member. The Council helps adults improve their literacy skills in the English language, and to become tutors to help area school children.
The four LHS students receiving Dolly Fund scholarships were Brandon Grover, Hunter Newman, Emily Oetzman and Melanie Weitzel. Grover was the only student in attendance for the 10 a.m. service.
“College is very expensive these days,” Grover said. “Every little bit helps and goes a long way.”
The Dolly Fund started in December 2019 when Robert Thistle gave a seven-figure donation to LUMC in honor of his mother. The purpose of the fund is to provide grants to organizations around the community, and to provide scholarships to Lodi students.
LUMC is committed to continuing to disperse grants and scholarships throughout 2022 and beyond.